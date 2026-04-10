Gia Lai makes a major effort to boost tourism sector in 2026

HÀ NỘI — Gia Lai has undergone a remarkable transformation following the recent national merger, making the province home to both stunning beaches and majestic mountain peaks. This unique combination offers a significant advantage for tourism development, which was highlighted during a tourism promotion conference held on April 9 in Hà Nội.

The conference was a highlight of the Việt Nam International Tourism Mart 2026, which is expected to draw thousands of visitors through April 12.

Speaking at the event, Đỗ Thị Diệu Hạnh, director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism said that 2026 marks the beginning of a breakthrough phase for local tourism, with the focus on the theme of Mountains Embracing the Sea.

Hosting National Tourism Year 2026 was a great opportunity to showcase the image of a new Gia Lai, which was formed from a merger between Gia Lai and Bình Định, two provinces rich in cultural identity and natural resources.

Hạnh said the appeal of tourism in Gia Lai lies in the harmonious blend of nature, culture and development. Visitors can find unique experiences, from the Central Highlands' gong culture – an intangible cultural heritage of humanity – to the distinctive cultural values ​​of the coastal region.

They can also embark on a journey through the majestic mountains with the Tonle Sap Lake, lush green forests, white sands and brilliant sunshine, all connected with an increasingly convenient transport route.

The links and mutual support between these elements makes Gia Lai unique: rich in identity and experience and high in potential for sustainable development, with many diverse tourism products: ecotourism and community, agricultural and resort tourism.

She said Gia Lai will not develop tourism at all costs, but remains steadfast, following its philosophy in which culture is the foundation, nature is the strength and people are the centre.

"By connecting the heritage space of the gong culture with the cultural depth of the coastal region, we hope to create a unique series of green tourism products, aiming to attract 15 million visitors and make tourism a key economic sector by 2030," Hạnh said.

The province has a lot of work to do to reach its target. One main focus is improving infrastructure, with the key Quy Nhơn – Pleiku Highway project and upgrading the Phù Cát Airport to expand the province's reach to international tourists.

With the idea that government serves while enterprises develop, the province plans to minimise administrative procedures and apply incentives to support investors.

Local tourism firms have shaped their strategy to develop distinctive products, building inter-regional tours linking the cultural heritage of the area's communes and wards.

Gia Lai is also committed to developing green tourism associated with the preservation of historical relics and forest ecosystems, focusing on developing community tourism, high-tech agricultural tourism and nature-based resort tourism.

The Gia Lai Tourism Association has signed cooperation agreements with associations in provinces and cities nationwide to strengthen connections, expand markets and develop inter-regional tours and routes. Meanwhile, delegates have proposed numerous solutions to help tourism take off in Gia Lai.

Việt Nam Tourism Association Chairman Vũ Thế Bình said Gia Lai should prioritise the development of new tourism products that align with current travel trends, and are compelling enough to attract both domestic and international visitors.

Two key pillars requiring immediate attention are cultural tourism and green tourism. Bình noted that cultural assets should not only be preserved, but also leveraged to generate practical value and broader social benefits, while green tourism represents a global trend that can enhance destinations and support long-term sustainable development.

He added that the application of AI in tourism management, operations and promotion should be regarded as an essential direction for improving competitiveness.

Gia Lai should also strengthen links with neighbouring localities to create integrated tourism routes, while accelerating innovation in digital promotion to further amplify the destination’s image, Bình added.

Deputy Director of the Việt Nam National Tourism Administration Nguyễn Thị Hoa Mai said that Gia Lai has great tourism resources, but almost no complete products. There is currently no accompanying services system, high-end products or nighttime tours to retain visitors.

Mai said that the Việt Nam National Tourism Administration is ready to cooperate with Gia Lai in activities like international promotion, digital transformation and workforce training to help its tourism achieve rapid and sustainable breakthroughs. — VNS