A musical embrace

Hospitals are often filled with worry, pain and pressure. To ease that for medical staff, patients and their families, violist Nguyễn Nguyệt Thu brings music into the wards, offering encouragement to those around her and a simple reminder of what music can do.
The central city’s Culture, Sports and Tourism department has been boosting co-operation with film producer, Vivek Singania, in the development of the film, The Weekend, a bittersweet romance, with the warmth of a budding romance against a gorgeous backdrop of the Đà Nẵng coast in central Việt Nam.
In the first two months of 2026, Ninh Binh welcomed over 5.4 million visitors, up 9.9% year-on-year, generating nearly 5.84 trillion VND (221 million USD) in tourism revenue, up 15.9%. During the 2026 Lunar New Year holiday alone, the province received 2.38 million visitors, an 81.4% increase from the previous year, ranking second nationwide.
In 2025, Việt Nam's tourism sector recorded its highest-ever number of visitors, welcoming more than 21.5 million international arrivals, up more than 20 per cent from 2024, and serving over 135.5 million domestic travellers.
The Mekong Delta provinces are seeking to boost tourism by leveraging their distinctive landscapes and strengthening regional connectivity through the ongoing Việt Nam International Travel Mart 2026 in Hà Nội.
Speaking at the opening of the Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2026 in Hà Nội on April 10, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hồ An Phong noted that despite challenges in 2025, Việt Nam largely fulfilled its socio-economic development goals.
The Soyuz 37 – Intercosmos 37 mission in 1980 marked a particularly significant milestone, as it was the first time a Vietnamese astronaut, together with a Soviet cosmonaut, carried out a mission in outer space.
Circus artists from Hà Nội have won international recognition after picking up three prizes at the Golden Elephant Circus Festival in Girona, Spain.
Their winning performance featured the hair-raising “Đu Nón” with four performers suspended in the air, spinning while holding onto each other in perfect coordination using their hair, arms, and even teeth.