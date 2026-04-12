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A musical embrace

April 12, 2026 - 11:25
Hospitals are often filled with worry, pain and pressure. To ease that for medical staff, patients and their families, violist Nguyễn Nguyệt Thu brings music into the wards, offering encouragement to those around her and a simple reminder of what music can do.

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