Hà Nội to digitise all cultural heritage and build capital’s digital culinary map

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is stepping up a sweeping digital transformation of its cultural sector, aiming to digitise all heritage assets and build a digital culinary map of the capital under Plan No. 128/KH-UBND issued by Vice Chairwoman Vũ Thu Hà.

The plan gives effect to Resolution 80-NQ/TW of the Politburo on Vietnamese cultural development, which seeks to position culture as an endogenous resource and a key driver of socio-economic growth.

Digital transformation is identified as a breakthrough driving force, with all tangible and intangible heritage to be integrated into the city’s shared data system. Technologies such as geographic information systems, 3D modelling and virtual and augmented reality will be applied to digitise monuments, relics, documents and scientific records.

Priority pilot sites include Hỏa Lò Prison, Hà Nội Museum, Hà Nội Library and Thăng Long Puppet Theatre. Authorities also plan to digitise the entire Thăng Long Imperial Citadel and the Cổ Loa relics.

Based on this data platform, the city will develop digital products including virtual tours, AI-driven automatic voiceovers, smart QR codes, interactive exhibitions and short documentaries, allowing residents and visitors to access heritage without spatial or time constraints.

Alongside heritage digitisation, Hà Nội will build a digital culinary map linking signature dishes with key destinations such as the Old Quarter, Hoàn Kiếm Lake, West Lake, the Red River and Đường Lâm ancient village. The map is intended to help visitors navigate the city more easily while enabling culinary-themed tours that combine cultural experiences, shopping and exploration. Cuisine, recognised as an important form of intangible heritage, will be digitised and promoted as a distinctive tourism product.

To broaden its reach, the city will modernise cultural communications and develop a new Hà Nội brand identity, including imagery, logo and slogan, with messaging organised around culture, heritage, tourism and creative urban life. A range of media products, including short films, television commercials, e-books, podcasts, comics and multilingual videos, will be produced for domestic and international audiences.

Hà Nội also plans to collaborate with key opinion leaders, content creators and digital platforms on community-driven campaigns. The publication Hà Nội - Past and Present will be released in both print and digital formats, while cultural education will be integrated into school programmes through hands-on experiential activities. — VNS