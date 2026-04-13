VITM 2026 successfully promotes national tourism, achieves strong trade revenue

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2026 has been hailed a success for both businesses and tourists.

The event drew to a close on April 12 in Hà Nội.

During four days of activities, the mart confirmed its role as a leading tourism promotion activity of Vietnam's tourism industry, and also as an important forum for connecting management agencies, businesses and international partners.

It featured participation from tourism management and promotion agencies and businesses from 31 provinces and cities nationwide, as well as 20 countries and territories.

According to the organisers, more than 4,500 enterprises and about 90,000 visitors came to the event. They created over 25,000 appointments, meetings and cooperation opportunities and about 15,000 promotional tours and tourism products were sold. The total revenue was over VNĐ195 billion (US$7.4 million).

Nguyễn Hồng Hải, vice president of the Việt Nam Tourism Association, said the large number of visitors to VITM 2026 demonstrated that tourism businesses were seriously pursuing two strategic development directions: digital transformation and green growth. These efforts aimed to create new value for the tourism industry, with both digital transformation and green growth emerging as key drivers of Việt Nam’s tourism development.

Vietluxtour, Việt Nam's leading luxury travel brand, won four Top 10 Việt Nam Tourism awards and the Vitagreen 2025 Green Tourism Awards, recorded positive results in business operations, partner networking and brand positioning across outbound, domestic and inbound markets.

"We successfully achieved a dual objective at the VITM 2026: increasing direct sales while expanding long-term cooperation opportunities," said Vietluxtour Marcom Director Trần Thị Bảo Thu.

"We have implemented our summer business plan within the framework of this year's mart, with more thorough preparation in terms of products and multi-channel strategies.

"The actual results show that despite the impact of increased transportation service costs, the customer conversion rate at the Vietluxtour booth remained relatively strong, especially during the last two days of the event."

She was happy that outbound revenue from short-term markets at the fair increased by 15 per cent compared to the 2025 edition. In the domestic market, Vietluxtour found that tourist demand focused on three main product groups of beach and resort tourism. cultural and historical tourism and green and experiential tourism.

Thu said: "A noteworthy point is that the 'free and easy' trend and small group tours continue to increase, accounting for approximately 15 per cent at VITM 2026, showing that tourists increasingly prioritise flexibility and personalised experiences in their travel itineraries.

"Regarding inbound tourism, Vietluxtour continues to receive many positive signals from international trade activities. Within the framework of the trade fair, Vietluxtour worked with partners from Asian markets such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea and India."

During the event, localities and companies organised 18 events, conferences, seminars and promotional activities, creating forums for in-depth exchange among stakeholders.

Among them, Gia Lai, HCM City, Mekong Delta provinces and Lai Châu brought their typical tourism products to introduce to public and seek suggestions from experts for better development in 2026.

According to a quick survey, total revenue from tourism product sales reached over VNĐ195 billion. Up to 95 per cent of participating businesses achieved their targets, with 8.2 per cent exceeding expectations and more than 92 per cent were pleased with the results.

The mart recorded over 35 million visits and interactions on the TikTok social media platform.

Outstanding tourism organisations, businesses and individuals received trophies and certificates for their remarkable results in 2025. Meanwhile awards were given to the largest booths, the most impressively designed booths and booths with attractive activities that drew visitors.

Organisers said that VITM 2026, themed 'Digital Transformation and Green Growth – Elevating Vietnamese Tourism', was closely aligned with the core goals of Việt Nam’s tourism businesses: green, sustainable, high-quality and technology-driven development.

This also reflected the spirit of Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on the development of Vietnamese culture, as well as Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation. — VNS