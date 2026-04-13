Young dancers win top honours in Hà Nội contest

HÀ NỘI — Twelve dance students have been honoured at the 2026 Student and Youth Dance Talent Competition held at the Việt Nam Dance Academy in Hà Nội, showcasing emerging talent across classical, contemporary and folk dance disciplines.

The organising committee awarded two first prizes to Bùi Thiên An and Nguyễn Tiến Đạt. Four second prizes went to Nguyễn Phùng Thanh Mai, Đỗ Tiến Lực, Đặng Bùi Minh Hiếu and Bùi Lâm Bảo Ngọc, while third prizes were presented to Dương Khánh Vinh Anh, Trần Thị Hải Yến, Dương Hà Anh and Nguyễn Tú Uyên. The Promising Talent Award was given to Nguyễn Viết Bảo Lộc and the Performance Style Award was conferred upon Lê Hồng Anh and Phan Đại Hoàng.

The final round, held on April 11, brought together 21 outstanding contestants competing across three disciplines: European classical dance, contemporary dance and traditional folk dance. Each performance demonstrated technical precision and emotional depth, reflecting the contestants’ dedication and perseverance.

Speaking at the event, Dr Nguyễn Thúy Nga, Meritorious Teacher and director of the Việt Nam Dance Academy, said dance is a profoundly expressive art form that nurtures the soul, shapes character and preserves cultural identity in the context of global integration.

With the theme Shining Talent – Preserving Heritage, the competition served as a platform for students to showcase their abilities while also evaluating training quality, inspiring passion and encouraging disciplined artistic practice.

This year’s contest also aimed to identify exceptional talents to represent the academy at national-level competitions, thereby affirming the institution’s reputation and the strength of its training programmes.

Assessing the finalists, People’s Artist Ứng Duy Thịnh, Chairman of the jury, said the competition was a meaningful professional activity that helped prepare a strong pool of talent for future national contests.

He praised the inclusion of three dance genres as appropriate, enabling contestants to demonstrate stylistic diversity and artistic skill.

Many participants, he observed, displayed impressive mastery of body movement, blending traditional cultural elements with a modern spirit. However, he stressed that to progress further, contestants must balance technique with emotion, as the language of dance is a synthesis of music, physical expression and nuance. — VNS