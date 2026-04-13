Phú Quốc set for a global spotlight with Sun Group–Dragone flagship show

HÀ NỘI — Sun Group has officially entered into a strategic partnership with Dragone, the Belgium-based creator and producer of large-scale live entertainment, marking a new chapter for Việt Nam’s cultural and entertainment industry and the beginning of a flagship show envisioned for APEC 2027.

The agreement signed on April 10 represents Dragone’s first formal entry into Việt Nam through a strategic partnership, underscoring the country’s growing appeal to leading global creative companies. It also reinforces Sun Group’s role as a pioneer in bringing world-class performing arts experiences to Vietnamese audiences.

Founded in 2000 by legendary director Franco Dragone, Dragone has built a global reputation for pushing the boundaries of live performance – blending artistry, technology and immersive storytelling into large-scale productions. Often described as a “magician of the stage”, the company is behind internationally acclaimed shows that have drawn an estimated 120 million spectators worldwide, including The House of Dancing Water (Macau - China), La Perle (Dubai), Le Rêve (Las Vegas), and The Han Show (China). These productions have not only captivated audiences but have also helped redefine their host cities as global entertainment destinations.

Among them, The House of Dancing Water – a US$250 million production has attracted millions of visitors since its debut, becoming one of Asia’s highest-grossing shows and a must-see experience in Macau (China).

Under the agreement, Sun Group and Dragone will establish a long-term strategic partnership to develop, design, produce and operate large-scale, destination-defining live entertainment productions that integrate performance, technology and local cultural identity.

The initial focus will be a theatrical dinner show at the APEC 2027 Convention and Exhibition Centre in Phú Quốc. Envisioned as a flagship Dragone production, the project is expected to set a new benchmark for live entertainment in Việt Nam and the wider region.

More than a standalone performance, the project is positioned as a strategic addition to Phú Quốc’s evolving entertainment ecosystem – further strengthening the island’s status as an emerging hub for world-class cultural experiences. Notably, the integration of a high-end dinner show within a convention venue is expected to create a distinctive highlight for APEC 2027, where art becomes an integral part of the global event experience.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, James Tanabe, COO of Dragone, emphasised that the partnership is rooted in a shared vision: to create productions that are not only artistically exceptional but also commercially sustainable. “We believe that the combination of Dragone’s creative excellence and Sun Group’s destination development vision will result in a truly iconic experience – where art, technology and Vietnamese cultural identity converge in a contemporary language with global resonance,” he said.

Nguyễn Vũ Quỳnh Anh, Deputy CEO of Sun Group and CEO of Sun Hospitality and Entertainment Group, added: “Through this collaboration, live performance will become a key driver of tourism growth, cultural value and the creative economy in Việt Nam. It also represents an important step in positioning the country on the global map of arts and entertainment, particularly as we look ahead to APEC 2027.”

Prior to partnering with Dragone, Sun Group had already made a strong mark on Việt Nam’s entertainment landscape with a series of large-scale multimedia productions, including Symphony of the Sea in Phú Quốc, Symphony of River in Đà Nẵng, and Symphony of the Green Island in Cát Bà – the latter setting two Guinness World Records in 2025. The group is also behind Kiss of the Sea, which holds the Guinness record for the world’s largest permanent water projection theatre.

Across its Sun World destinations nationwide, the company continues to integrate live performances into the visitor experience, from daily street shows to more experimental productions such as Afterglow, Solar Warrior and Happy Fair, transforming each destination into a dynamic stage where culture, emotion and creativity come together.

The partnership with Dragone is expected to usher in a new phase for Việt Nam’s tourism industry – one in which live entertainment is no longer a supporting element, but a central driver of destination appeal. It also marks a significant step toward positioning Việt Nam as a global stage for world-class productions, reinforcing its place on the international performing arts map. — VNA/VNS