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Tradition in a new light

April 14, 2026 - 15:54
Marking 950 years of the Temple of Literature, the ‘Garden of Light’ gathers lantern artisans from across Việt Nam. Blending traditional materials with contemporary design, each piece reflects the unique identity of its craft village, where heritage is preserved, refreshed and brought to life through light.

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Technology powers tourism growth in mountainous province

​​​​​​​Last year, Tuyên Quang welcomed over 3.9 million visitors, and is aiming to attract around 4.1 million arrivals, including around 600,000 foreigners, this year. Tourism continues to be identified as a key economic sector, with development oriented toward sustainability, green growth, and enhanced competitiveness through digitalisation.

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