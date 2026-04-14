Tradition in a new light

Marking 950 years of the Temple of Literature, the ‘Garden of Light’ gathers lantern artisans from across Việt Nam. Blending traditional materials with contemporary design, each piece reflects the unique identity of its craft village, where heritage is preserved, refreshed and brought to life through light.
Last year, Tuyên Quang welcomed over 3.9 million visitors, and is aiming to attract around 4.1 million arrivals, including around 600,000 foreigners, this year. Tourism continues to be identified as a key economic sector, with development oriented toward sustainability, green growth, and enhanced competitiveness through digitalisation.
The central city’s tourism promotion centre said Crystal Bay Tourism Group, in cooperation with budget carrier VietJet Air, started the Astana-Đà Nẵng air route with three flights per week in April and May, and plans to increase the service to six flights from June.
Amid the pace of modern life, many traditional festivals in Cao Bằng continue to be preserved and promoted by local authorities and communities, serving not only as a means of safeguarding cultural heritage but also as a driving force for local tourism development.
The exhibition features key social science research, highlighting its role in informing policy while shedding light on Việt Nam’s historical, cultural and social development. It also supports socio-economic growth, international integration and academic cooperation.
The agreement signed on April 10 represents Dragone’s first formal entry into Việt Nam through a strategic partnership, underscoring the country’s growing appeal to leading global creative companies. It also reinforces Sun Group’s role as a pioneer in bringing world-class performing arts experiences to Vietnamese audiences.
Mũi Né’s appearance in global trend reports signals a new movement, where destinations can no longer rely solely on scenery but must tell their own stories and craft distinctive and personalised experiences.