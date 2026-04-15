Pedalling through time: a collector's journey

Hà Nội-based collector Đào Xuân Tình doesn't just gather bicycles; he preserves a legacy. His vast Peugeot collection bridges the gap between Vietnam and France, turning vintage frames into narratives of resilience and memory.
According to data released by the National Statistics Office, foreign arrivals in March reached nearly 2.1 million, up 1.3 per cent year-on-year. In total, Việt Nam welcomed an estimated 6.76 million foreign tourists in the first quarter, a more than 12 per cent jump from the same period in 2025 and the highest Q1 figure ever recorded.
His book Khu Vườn Trong Tim Ta (The Garden of Us) is among a list of 150 outstanding titles in the Bologna Ragazzi Award Amazing Bookshelf 2026 at the 63rd Bologna Children’s Book Fair, taking place in Italy from April 13 to 16. Phúc spoke to the media about children’s book illustration.
Founded in Australia in 2016, the Facebook group Vietnamese Banh Mi Appreciation Society has now surpassed 200,000 members. It serves as a hub for enthusiasts of Vietnamese cuisine to share, rate and debate bánh mì, often playfully referred to as Vietnamese rolls or VRs.
Việt Nam’s intersection, a collective exhibition by French photographers Daniel Roussel, Gilbert Bertrand and Lily Franey, will be on view at Đà Nẵng Museum from April 17 to May 17 after debuting at the French Embassy during Photo Hanoi ’25.
Marking 950 years of the Temple of Literature, the ‘Garden of Light’ gathers lantern artisans from across Việt Nam. Blending traditional materials with contemporary design, each piece reflects the unique identity of its craft village, where heritage is preserved, refreshed and brought to life through light.
Last year, Tuyên Quang welcomed over 3.9 million visitors, and is aiming to attract around 4.1 million arrivals, including around 600,000 foreigners, this year. Tourism continues to be identified as a key economic sector, with development oriented toward sustainability, green growth, and enhanced competitiveness through digitalisation.
The central city’s tourism promotion centre said Crystal Bay Tourism Group, in cooperation with budget carrier VietJet Air, started the Astana-Đà Nẵng air route with three flights per week in April and May, and plans to increase the service to six flights from June.