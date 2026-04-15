Bánh mì rolls spread in global online following

HÀ NỘI — As discussions over the perfect bánh mì continue to spread, a global online community has become a social media staple, sandwiching humour, debate and detailed reviews into one of the internet’s most active food forums.

Founded in Australia in 2016, the Facebook group Vietnamese Banh Mi Appreciation Society has now surpassed 200,000 members. It serves as a hub for enthusiasts of Vietnamese cuisine to share, rate and debate bánh mì, often playfully referred to as Vietnamese rolls or VRs.

What sets this community apart is not only its scale but also its notably well-organised structure. On average, it generates between 2,200 and 2,300 posts a day, covering every aspect of bánh mì, from whether pâté or chilli should be included to debates over cold meats, the freshness of bread rolls and whether the price matches the quality.

Most posts follow a familiar formula: members rate their own Vietnamese roll experience out of five and must include at least one photo, the name and location of the establishment relevant to their post and the total cost of their roll or meal. Perfect 5/5 reviews are most likely to be scrutinised by admins or fellow members. The locations featured in these reviews range from Việt Nam to numerous other countries.

Beyond reviews, the group also serves as a source of recommendations for good bánh mì, particularly in areas with large Vietnamese communities overseas such as Australia. The comment sections beneath each post are consistently lively, featuring first-hand accounts ranging from praise and constructive feedback to expressions of regret when a familiar shop closes.

The group’s profile image also carries particular significance, featuring the moment Miss H’Hen Niê showcased a bánh mì-inspired costume at Miss Universe 2018, an emblematic nod to the dish’s growing presence on the international stage.

Many colourful stories are shared among the community. One Facebook user, Victor Amygdala, wrote: “The Underrated Cold Cuts. This might look like your ordinary cold cuts aka bánh mì thịt nguội, but it's anything but. The butter and pate was to die for and plentiful. Cold cuts were thick, but not overwhelming, the pepper just complimented the cold cuts and the whole spring onions gave the aftertaste abit of zing.

"Compared to most cold cuts in the vicinity, this definitely takes the cake. Matcha is lovely too. Would recommend to try it if you're in the cbd (Central Business District), or Brighton. 9/10 I feel very satiated after having this bánh mì. Based in Melbourne + Brighton BAMMI.”

Meanwhile, user Elisabeth Winkler recounted her surprise at coming across a Vietnamese bánh mì shop near the Great Wall of China, underscoring the dish’s far-reaching global appeal.

Bánh mì originated from the baguette during the French colonial period and was later created and modified by Vietnamese people to suit local tastes. It gradually became a familiar street food, appearing everywhere, especially in Hồ Chí Minh City, and has since spread to many countries around the world. Not only does it meet the need for quick, convenient eating but it also wins over diners thanks to the harmonious combination of ingredients and flavours.

The traditional version often uses pork paired with chả lụa (Vietnamese-style pork roll), shredded pickled carrots, pickled daikon, coriander, mayonnaise and other ingredients.

Many modern variations have emerged as well, such as vegetarian bánh mì with tofu or bánh mì with stir-fried chicken and lemongrass, offering diners a wide range of choices.

It ranked third in US cable news network CNN’s list of the world’s 25 best sandwiches earlier this month and has been honoured multiple times on the global culinary map. In 2024, the online food guide Taste Atlas placed it at the top of its list of the 100 best sandwiches.

For Vietnamese people, bánh mì is a familiar daily dish. But to the international community, it has become an interesting topic to watch, evaluate and debate seriously, just like any other famous cuisine. — VNS