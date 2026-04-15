Hà Nội affirms reputation on global tourism map with blend of tradition and modernity

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội, a city where timeless heritage blends seamlessly with a vibrant modern rhythm, has been ranked 25th among the world’s 50 best cities in 2026 by Time Out, underscoring the growing appeal of Việt Nam’s capital on the global tourism map.

According to the ranking, Hà Nội stands out for its unique fusion of “the old and the new”. Historic Old Quarter streets, French colonial architecture, and the dynamic pace of a rapidly developing metropolis together create a distinctive urban identity that sets the city apart.

One of Hà Nội’s most celebrated features is its rich coffee culture. From humble sidewalk cafés to contemporary, design-driven spaces, the city offers diverse experiences that reflect local lifestyles and tastes. Its vibrant street food scene, featuring iconic dishes such as phở (noodle), bún chả (grilled pork with vermicelli), and bánh mì (bread), further enhances its charm and global reputation.

Beyond cultural values, Hà Nội has also seen strong growth in creative spaces, contemporary arts, and community-based cultural activities. These elements contribute to a more youthful and dynamic image in the eyes of international visitors.

The city’s tourism sector continues to post positive growth alongside international recognition. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, Hà Nội welcomed nearly 9 million visitors, up more than 20 per cent year-on-year. Total tourism revenue reached nearly VNĐ37 trillion (US$1.4 billion), highlighting a robust recovery and strong potential for sustainable development.

International arrivals accounted for approximately 2.4 million visitors, marking an increase of nearly 30 per cent compared to the same period last year. This reflects Hà Nội’s rising attractiveness to global travellers amid intensifying competition among destinations worldwide.

Currently, Hà Nội boasts more than 3,700 accommodation establishments with over 71,000 rooms, catering to rising demand. Occupancy rates exceeded 62 per cent in the first quarter, indicating stable and positive performance in the hospitality sector.

The capital city is aiming not only to increase visitor numbers but also to enhance service quality and overall tourist experience. New tourism products linked to traditional craft villages, rural areas, and cultural heritage are being developed and promoted, contributing to both diversification and preservation of local values.

The city also plans to accelerate digital transformation in tourism management and promotion, while strengthening international outreach and connectivity with key markets.

Being named among the world’s 50 best cities in 2026 is not only a recognition of Hà Nội’s efforts but also opens up new opportunities for investment, tourism development, and national image promotion. With its rich cultural and historical assets and a clear vision for sustainable growth, Hà Nội is steadily affirming its position as a safe, friendly, and distinctive destination for both domestic and international travellers. — VNA/VNS