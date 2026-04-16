SOOBIN wins big at 20th Devotion Awards in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — SOOBIN dominated the 20th Cống Hiến (Devotion) Awards in Hà Nội, taking three of the night’s top honours and capping a breakthrough year that cements his standing in Việt Nam’s music industry.

He won Programme of the Year for SOOBIN Live Concert: All-Rounder, Music Video of the Year for Mục Hạ Vô Nhân, and Male Singer of the Year.

The victories mark a milestone in the awards’ 20-year history, making him the first artist to secure a hat-trick of wins in consecutive editions.

Over the past year, Soobin has maintained a steady output, releasing multiple projects, staging a large-scale concert and pursuing personal ventures that highlight his prolific run.

“I think the press year by year,” Soobin said. “I always ask myself what will I do this year and what will I bring to the audience.

“What I’ve received from everyone has been truly immense, and it has made me more aware than ever of my responsibility to my career, to the audience, and to the members of the professional jury.”

He was also named an Ambassador of the 2026 Cống Hiến Awards, adding to a growing list of accolades.

At the 2025 edition, Soobin also swept three major categories: Male Singer of the Year, Album of the Year and Music Video of the Year. The string of wins reflects a combination of strong performance ability and a modern, distinctive musical approach.

The award-winning video Mục Hạ Vô Nhân (There’s No One in Front of Your Eyes) features People’s Artist Huỳnh Tú, Soobin’s father, and rapper BinZ.

The production draws inspiration from the traditional xẩm song of the same name. Xẩm songs were historically performed by blind artists who travelled from place to place to earn a living, often reflecting everyday life. The genre has been popular in northern Việt Nam since the 14th century.

Singer Hòa Minzy was named Female Singer of the Year for Bắc Bling, a production blending northern folk music with hip hop and expressing her affection for her hometown in Bắc Ninh Province. The music video reached 100 million views in four weeks, making it one of the fastest Vietnamese releases to achieve the mark.

Nguyễn Văn Chung took Composer of the Year, while Song of the Year went to Còn Gì Đẹp Hơn (What is More Beautiful?) by Nguyễn Hùng.

Chung’s earlier work Viết Tiếp Câu Chuyện Hòa Bình (Continue the Story of Peace) gained widespread attention with more than three billion plays across streaming platforms, reflecting a broad public desire for peace.

Nguyễn Hùng’s Còn Gì Đẹp Hơn is part of the soundtrack for the film Red Rain, inspired by a record-breaking Vietnamese box office hit.

Music production team DTAP won Music Producer of the Year, while singer Hương Tràm received Album of the Year for Phao Cứu Sinh (Lifebuoy).

The Series of the Year award went to Live Tour The Story by Bùi Công Nam, seen as recognition of the growing indie and singer-songwriter scene.

The Impression of the Year 2026 award was presented to Dương Cầm for his work advancing Made in Vietnam musical theatre. CONGB was named New Artist of the Year.

In sport, the Sports Achievement of the Year award went to Việt Nam’s national U22 men’s football team following their victory at the SEA Games 33, where they defeated hosts Thailand in the final.

Shooter Trịnh Thu Vinh was named Athlete of the Year, while footballer Nguyễn Đình Bắc of Công An Hà Nội FC received Young Athlete of the Year. T&T Group was honoured with the Spirit of Devotion award.

Now in its 20th year, the Cống Hiến Awards are organised by Thể Thao & Văn Hóa, a publication of the Vietnam News Agency. The event has expanded into sport over the past three years, with separate Music Devotion Awards and Sports Devotion Awards.

The awards aim to promote Việt Nam’s cultural and sporting sectors, recognising artists and athletes for notable contributions. Winners are selected through a combined vote by the public and members of the media. — VNS