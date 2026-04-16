Entertainment programmes to offer in May Day vacation

ĐÀ NẴNG — Colours prove to be no fading matter as an exhibition of 43 paintings and sculptures by 36 local artists goes on display at the city’s fine arts museum, offering fresh perspectives on land and people, architecture, love, festivals and the heritage of Đà Nẵng.

The exhibition, entitled Colours of Quảng Nam, features works in watercolour, acrylic and sculpture, bringing together a range of materials to celebrate Reunification Day and the May Day holiday period.

The museum said the event highlights the long-term progressive changes in the city over the past 51 years and its expanding landscape following the merger of Đà Nẵng with former Quảng Nam Province.

It also provides an opportunity for both young and veteran artists from Đà Nẵng and neighbouring provinces to exchange views and share experiences through artworks spanning past and present.

The event offers free entry to all visitors from April 15 to May 15 at 78 Lê Duẩn Street.

Meanwhile, a series of entertainment and performance programmes have been scheduled for the National nine-day holiday in the city.

Bà Nà Fun Fest will serve as a hub for arts and light shows and culinary demonstrations at the mountainous resort located 1,500 metres above sea level within one of the most biodiverse nature reserves in Đà Nẵng.

The city’s tourism promotion centre said the Áo Dài (traditional long dress) show will be staged at 40-42 Bạch Đằng Street, where visitors can enjoy traditional fashion displays and live music in a public space from April 24 to 26.

A summer rendezvous space will also open at Biển Đông (East Sea) Park on Mỹ Khê Beach, featuring a busy programme of events including kite flying, paragliding, swimming races, jet skiing and parasailing from April 25 to May 3.

Tourists can also enjoy beach football and volleyball at public venues along the beach while sampling local food at pavilions in the park, which will operate day and night.

The event’s organisers said Pizza Fest and Sơn Trà Mountain walks will be included in the free programme for local people and visitors during the nine-day holiday.

The ancient town of Hội An, the suburban area of Tam Kỳ and local craft villages will also offer regular cultural and hands-on craft experiences.

Destinations in the ancient town, rural villages and the Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary will remain open to visitors throughout the summer period.

The beach city welcomed 4.2 million tourists, including 2.34 million international visitors, in the first three months of 2026. VNS