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Home Life & Style

Dive into the underwater world

April 16, 2026 - 15:53
Ever wondered what lies beneath the waves of Việt Nam’s beautiful coastline? In the coastal city of Nha Trang, Khánh Hòa Province, the Museum of Oceanography offers visitors a chance to explore marine life up close.

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Life & Style

Top Vietnamese leader attends friendship music concert in Beijing

Vietnamese performances featured artists from the Việt Nam Puppet Theatre, Sức Sống Mới band, Việt Nam National Opera and Ballet, Việt Nam National Academy of Music, Việt Nam National Music, Song and Dance Theatre, and Hồ Chí Minh City Conservatory of Music, led by conductor Đồng Quang Vinh.
Life & Style

Petals in a cup

Amid Hà Nội’s fast-paced rhythm, flower-scented tea offers a moment of calm. Infused with lotus, jasmine and other blossoms, each cup embodies the delicate artistry of generations, where fragrance, flavour and tradition come together.
Life & Style

Tourist arrivals in Huế surge, further growth expected

During the period, the city has welcomed more than 1.9 million visitors, up 31.3 per cent year-on-year. Of the total, international arrivals exceeded 843,000, rising 26.7 per cent, while domestic visitors reached over 1.05 million, up 35.2 per cent compared with the same period last year.

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