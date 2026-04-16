Dive into the underwater world

Ever wondered what lies beneath the waves of Việt Nam’s beautiful coastline? In the coastal city of Nha Trang, Khánh Hòa Province, the Museum of Oceanography offers visitors a chance to explore marine life up close.
An exhibition of 43 paintings and sculptures by 36 local artists is on display at the city’s fine arts museum, featuring different angles of the best artworks on land and people, architecture, love, festivals and heritage of Đà Nẵng.
Vietnamese performances featured artists from the Việt Nam Puppet Theatre, Sức Sống Mới band, Việt Nam National Opera and Ballet, Việt Nam National Academy of Music, Việt Nam National Music, Song and Dance Theatre, and Hồ Chí Minh City Conservatory of Music, led by conductor Đồng Quang Vinh.
The Vietnam Regional Conference 2026, opened in the southern province of Tây Ninh on April 14, has underscored the need to harmonise green growth and preservation of indigenous cultural values, setting a key direction for sustainable tourism development.
Amid Hà Nội’s fast-paced rhythm, flower-scented tea offers a moment of calm. Infused with lotus, jasmine and other blossoms, each cup embodies the delicate artistry of generations, where fragrance, flavour and tradition come together.
During the period, the city has welcomed more than 1.9 million visitors, up 31.3 per cent year-on-year. Of the total, international arrivals exceeded 843,000, rising 26.7 per cent, while domestic visitors reached over 1.05 million, up 35.2 per cent compared with the same period last year.