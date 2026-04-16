American-Vietnamese woman reviews a 40-year course of humanitarian dedication

Author Lệ Lý Hayslip speaks to Việt Nam News about her new book The Bamboo Can Bend but Not Break, reflecting on her life journey and decades of humanitarian work with the Global Village Foundation.

Founder and director of the foundation and author of two books adapted into Oliver Stone’s 1993 film Heaven and Earth, she returns to a venue long associated with her peacebuilding efforts.

The coffee table book marks 40 years of humanitarian work. At a time of global conflict, the event provides space to reflect on peace, cooperation and the resilience of the human spirit.

Could you please briefly introduce yourself?

My name is Phùng Thị Lệ Lý Hayslip, a Vietnamese-American living in California since 1970 but over the past 40 years I have been serving in Việt Nam to heal the wounds of war from all sides. Today, Việt Nam has progressed and I am getting older; therefore I have cut down my activity so I can continue to write more books and produce documentaries.

Could you share what inspired you to begin this work?

Through both of my non-profit organisations, East Meets West and Global Village Foundation, we are not only involved in supporting children and people with disabilities in Việt Nam but we are also serving many big and small projects such as hospitals, clinics, universities, schools and libraries, just to name a few. I now launch the new book Bamboo Can Bend but Not Break to celebrate 40 years of charitable work from 1986–26.

Could you tell us about its content?

The Bamboo Can Bend but Not Break shows how hard it was for me to start helping the needy in Việt Nam from 1986 until the present day. From the early days I went through a lot of hardship on both sides of the ocean. Some Vietnamese and Americans in the US boycotted me everywhere I went, tried to harm my family and me in many ways. They threatened to kill me and hurt my foundations. I was the target of their hatred and was not allowed to raise funds to help Việt Nam. You had no idea how bad it was.

On the other hand, the Vietnamese government in Việt Nam did not understand non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and wondered why I gave without asking for anything in return. So nobody trusted me and treated me badly each time I returned and went through customs at the airport in HCM City or Hà Nội. Even now while I am writing this and thinking back on those old days, I am still shaking. It was a nightmare for me to live and work between two nations back in those days.

What are your hopes and aspirations for the future development of Việt Nam?

Good education, a much better education system and more education for the younger generations about how to be self-controlled, autonomous and self-governing without asking for outsiders to help and let them be the governing Vietnamese. I am sad to see who the controllers are here in Đà Nẵng City.

The war was over 50 years ago and we did all we could back in those old days. Now there are so many wealthy Vietnamese in this country and they should help the needy, educate the young about their country and teach themselves how to be good leaders and govern Việt Nam.

What are your plans and projects for the coming years?

None! I am almost 80 years old and my job is done; now it is yours. People here are young, wealthy and educated Vietnamese who should stand up and run the country to catch up with young Singapore and Japan after they study and return from overseas. VNS