Vietnamese students shine at international cultural festival in Russia

MOSCOW — Vietnamese students made a strong impression at an international cultural festival held on April 15 at the Moscow Automobile and Road Construction State Technical University (MADI) in Moscow, Russia.

Held annually since 2007 under the theme “My Country”, the event celebrates cultural diversity and fosters solidarity among international students studying at the university. This year’s festival drew the participation of 15 representatives from embassies in Russia, along with a large number of students from countries, including Việt Nam, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Haiti.

The festival featured two main components: a traditional cuisine exhibition and a cultural performance programme. At the food fair, participants embarked on a “culinary journey” showcasing distinctive flavours from various cultures. The Vietnamese booth stood out, attracting significant attention with its rich, authentic dishes that reflected both culinary finesse and cultural identity. Visitors also enjoyed a variety of specialties from Central Asian and African countries.

The cultural performance segment brought vibrant energy to the main hall, as students took on the role of “cultural ambassadors” through music, dance and traditional instruments. While performances from Central Asia and Africa were dynamic and energetic, Vietnamese students impressed audiences with graceful and refined traditional performances, earning warm applause.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Head of Rossotrudnichestvo Pavel Shevtsov highlighted the significance of the programme in bringing together diverse cultures and engaging international students, many of whom are scholarship recipients. He expressed his hope that more international students would receive support from the agency to study at MADI in the future.

The event concluded in a warm atmosphere of friendship, helping to promote the cultural values of participating countries. For Vietnamese students, it also provided an opportunity to affirm their cultural identity within a multicultural environment, leaving a positive impression of Việt Nam as a friendly, talented and hospitable nation. — VNA/VNS