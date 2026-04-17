West Lake Water Park opens for the summer with a festive atmosphere

HÀ NỘI — The West Lake Water Park, Hà Nội's first aquatic entertainment complex, has officially opened, promising a colourful festival space combining entertainment, art and interactive experiences for visitors this summer.

The well-known amusement park will welcome its first visitors on April 18 with a special programme called Summer Voyage 2026. The entire park has been comprehensively renovated this year in an ocean style, with vivid images and colours.

In every corner of the park, visitors can encounter maritime details and features like pirate ships, treasure maps, ship wheels, barrels or clusters of coral and marine creatures.

This creates a visual highlight and also serves the needs of young people and families for sightseeing and check-in spots for fun summer photos.

A favourite destination in the capital city for more than two decades, the park is expected to attract huge number of visitors during the Hùng Kings' Temple Festival on the 10th day of the third month in the lunar calendar, as well as for the Reunification Day and Labour Day holidays on April 30 and May 1.

The highlight of the programme will be an art festival with a series of meticulously prepared performances under the Summer Voyage theme. The lion-dragon dance opening ceremony will kick off the celebration with a lively atmosphere, followed by a variety of singers and music groups, along with unique circus shows.

There will be a special floating stage for a combined performance of live music with a DJ along with light and water shows that will be unforgettable for everyone, according to the park's managers.

Other activities include a water-splashing session to create a vibrant festival atmosphere and a variety of pirate-themed interactive games, such as inflatable sumo, treasure hunts and a lucky wheel. These activities will provide engaging and enjoyable experiences for all age groups, from children to adults.

A special promotional ticket price will be offered on opening day along with a range of complimentary services, followed by a uniform price sale over the subsequent six days.

The re-opening of the park is considered an invitation for visitors to experience a marine-themed space in the heart of Hà Nội, aiming to provide a summer full of energy and memorable moments, according to the organisers. — VNS