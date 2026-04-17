New military orchestra to headline major concert in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Nearly 200 artists will perform a fusion of orchestral music blended with pop and rap at a concert at Trần Nhân Tông pedestrian street and Thống Nhất Park in Hà Nội.

Titled Giao Hưởng Non Sông (Symphony of the Homeland), the concert on April 25 features five movements and features the Military Symphony Orchestra (MSO).

The newly-established MSO by the Military University of Culture and Arts marks a significant step in enriching cultural life, enhancing spiritual well-being and advancing the spread of cultural values both within the armed forces and throughout society.

The concert will open with memories of the nation’s roots recreating a portrait of national defence through two prolonged resistance wars. The second movement presents familiar lyrical songs about the homeland which are newly arranged with bright, contemporary influences to offer audiences a fresh and distinctive experience.

In the third movement, performers depict the spirit of national unity tracing a journey from the hardships of wartime to the country’s reunification. The fourth movement performed by young artists such as Hương Tràm, Hồng Duyên and Hoàng Hải highlights the identity and role of each individual within society’s diverse landscape.

The concert reaches its climax in the fifth movement with symphony pieces celebrating peace, national pride and Việt Nam’s aspirations for strong development.

According to Colonel and People’s Artist Nguyễn Xuân Bắc, the orchestra's conductor, the concert aims not only to present music but also to promote the image of soldiers on the cultural front.

Bắc said: "In the new era, developing cultural soft power is a key task adding that the military seeks to bring symphony music closer to the public so that classical music resonates with a wider audience."

The concert will begin at 7pm under the baton of conductor Lê Phi Phi. Graduated from the Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory in 1993, Phi was the principal conductor of the Macedonian Philharmonic Orchestra until 2000.

He was the resident conductor of the Symphony Orchestra of Nis, Serbia from 2007-2012. He has performed with numerous famous soloists and orchestras in Macedonia, Russia, France, Germany, Italy, Greece, Sweden, Albania, and Bulgaria.

He has often returned to Việt Nam to perform with the Việt Nam National Symphony Orchestra, the HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra (HBSO), and the Hà Nội Philharmonic Orchestra. — VNS