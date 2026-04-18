HCM City turns to “slow, quiet luxury” on the Sài Gòn River for high-value travellers

By Lê Hương

HCM CITY — Hồ Chí Minh City is repositioning its river tourism around “slow and quiet luxury”, as authorities and private operators move to upgrade visitor experiences and attract higher-spending travellers.

The shift aligns with Việt Nam’s broader tourism targets of welcoming 25 million international visitors by 2026, rising to 35 million by 2030 and 45 million by 2045.

As the sector pivots towards quality-driven growth, waterways are emerging as a strategic asset, helping the city diversify its tourism offering, extend visitor stays and increase spending per trip.

Unlocking the river

Việt Nam has more than 3,000 rivers and over 3,200 kilometres of coastline, yet tourism has long focused on land and air travel.

In HCM City, the 80-kilometre Sài Gòn River, central to more than three centuries of urban history, remains relatively underused. Industry leaders say it could now anchor a new tourism identity for the city.

Phạm Hà, Founder and CEO of LuxGroup, said major global cities, including Paris, London, Amsterdam and Bangkok, had successfully integrated rivers into their tourism ecosystems.

“The Sài Gòn River can become a cultural stage where visitors experience history, art, cuisine and daily life,” he told Việt Nam News, adding that travellers should “know the river before knowing the city”.

River-based tourism in HCM City is expanding across segments.

At the entry level, waterbuses, sightseeing routes and dinner cruises offer accessible options for domestic and international visitors. At the higher end, boutique operators are rolling out curated journeys that combine leisure, gastronomy and entertainment in more personalised formats.

The transition reflects a global shift from checklist tourism to experience-led travel, where the journey itself is part of the destination.

Operators are designing itineraries around pace and atmosphere, including sunset cruises, evening cultural programmes and small-group experiences that prioritise privacy and immersion.

Bùi Thanh Tú, Marketing Director at BestPrice, said that international visitors interested in slow travel tend to pay higher prices for more meaningful and immersive experiences.

Storytelling on the water

Storytelling is emerging as a defining feature of the city’s river tourism strategy.

Hà said the heritage of the Sài Gòn River offers a strong foundation for creating distinctive products for international markets.

One example is the Amiral Cruises for Presidents project, which positions river journeys as immersive cultural narratives. Backed by an estimated US$38 million investment, the project plans a fleet of boutique vessels offering both day trips and multi-day itineraries linking the Sài Gòn River with southern coastal destinations.

Its inaugural voyage is scheduled for June 5, 2026, marking the historic departure of President Hồ Chí Minh from Nhà Rồng Wharf in 1911.

Rather than presenting history through static displays, the concept brings it to life through curated experiences. Daytime routes include Sài Gòn – Củ Chi and Cần Giờ Biosphere Reserve, while evening programmes turn vessels into floating venues featuring live music, fine dining and themed performances. Interactive concepts such as the “River Show” aim to deepen visitor engagement.

Sustainability focus

Sustainability is becoming central to river tourism development.

New projects are aligning with ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) principles, with a focus on reducing plastic waste, limiting environmental impact and protecting river ecosystems.

International certifications such as Travelife are also being adopted to strengthen credibility in global markets.

River tourism is increasingly shaping how HCM City presents itself to visitors.

Beyond its reputation as an economic hub, the city is positioning itself as a destination that blends modern urban life with cultural and historical depth.

From short inner-city cruises to longer journeys linking the Mekong Delta and coastal areas, a more integrated tourism ecosystem is taking shape.

Nguyễn Thị Thanh Thảo, Head of the Tourism Resource Planning and Development Division under the HCM City Department of Tourism, said that in recent years the city had implemented various plans to promote river-based tourism, considering it one of its signature products as a riverside urban area.

"A range of new offerings has been put into operation, including double-decker cruise boats, waterbus routes, experiential tours along the Saigon River, and upgraded inland waterway terminals," she said.

According to Thảo, these results demonstrate that river tourism has made clear progress, gradually meeting the sightseeing and experiential needs of both domestic and international visitors.

The routes not only help diversify tourism products but also open up new ways to tap into the city’s river-based potential, a natural advantage of the city.

Lê Trương Hiền Hòa, Deputy Director of the HCM City Department of Tourism, said authorities were stepping up support for waterway transport.

“Through programmes to develop new wharves and docking infrastructure, the city is working to complete a convenient inland waterway transport network, enabling businesses to increase investment in river tourism products,” he said.

He added that long-distance river routes linking different areas are already being operated effectively.

“In the city centre, alongside sightseeing routes, investors are focusing on floating restaurant boats along the Sài Gòn River, as well as high-end vessels offering more professional entertainment services, aimed at attracting affluent travellers with strong spending power,” Hoà said. — VNS