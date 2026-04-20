Book introduces 100 remarkable facts about Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The illustrated book 100 Điều Tự Hào Việt Nam (100 Proud Facts about Việt Nam) offers young readers an engaging gateway into the nation’s rich heritage, presenting its history, culture and achievements through a modern, accessible and visually appealing format.

Published by Đinh Tị Books to mark the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification falling on April 30, the book compiles 100 highlights of Việt Nam’s legacy across 11 major themes, including heroic history, cultural beauty, literature and the arts, medicine, education, architecture, science, cuisine and community values.

Structured in a concise and reader-friendly manner, the book is particularly suited for children aged 6 to 15. Each theme is divided into clearly defined sections, allowing young readers to explore topics independently without the need to follow a linear order. This modular design aligns with children’s cognitive abilities, making knowledge acquisition both intuitive and enjoyable rather than academic or overwhelming.

The publication stands out for its vibrant layout and carefully crafted illustrations, which bring historical and cultural narratives to life. By combining visual storytelling with succinct content, the book transforms learning into an engaging journey of discovery, stimulating curiosity and encouraging deeper exploration.

Reflecting on the book, its author Phan Đăng noted that reading it feels like “watching a grand film about Việt Nam’s achievements across time and space.” He emphasised its value as a meaningful educational resource for parents seeking to instill in children a foundational understanding of Vietnamese identity and culture.

By addressing fundamental questions - who Vietnamese people are, what distinguishes them, and what there is to take pride in, the book, he added, helps nurture well-rounded individuals capable of becoming global citizens without losing their cultural roots. — VNA/VNS