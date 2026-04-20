We Are Together Festival celebrates family, culture, and connection

HÀ NỘI — Love finds common ground as cultures connect, with the bonds of care and understanding set to take centre stage at the We Are Together Festival in Gyeonggi, South Korea next month, shining a light on cross-cultural Vietnamese–Korean families.

Inspired by Korea’s Family Month, this year’s festival focuses on creating a space for family connection through a series of cultural exchange activities. The two-day event, taking place on May 9 and 10 at the Suwon Outdoor Theatre in Suwon City, is organised by Lee Creative in collaboration with DB Insurance.

According to Park Hanwoong, a representative from DB Insurance, Suwon was chosen as the venue because it is home to a large Vietnamese community of students and residents as well as many Korean–Vietnamese families.

“Preliminary statistics indicate that around 3,000 people have registered for tickets to attend,” he said.

A highlight of the festival is a talent competition honouring Vietnamese creativity among overseas communities, providing an opportunity for Vietnamese residents, students and professionals in South Korea to showcase the beauty of their culture and art on a professional stage.

In addition, captivating performances of magic, bubble shows and balloon art will be organised especially for children.

As night falls, the theatre will come alive with musical performances by beloved Vietnamese singers, including Hà Lê, ST Sơn Thạch, Thanh Duy, Ngô Lan Hương and Hoàng Yến Chibi. The evening will also mark the debut appearance of DJ Tilo, delivering an electrifying EDM set. Joining the line-up are the Gyeonggi Youth Choir and soprano Kim Yoon Ji, adding a rich blend of voices to the celebration.

Festival-goers will also have the chance to win valuable prizes through a Lucky Draw programme held at the end of each day.

Currently, around 300,000 Vietnamese are studying and working in South Korea. Against this backdrop, in 2017, marking the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and South Korea, DB Insurance, a leading non-life insurance company in South Korea, organised the first We Are Together Festival, a signature cultural event designed to foster exchange with the Vietnamese community in South Korea.

Now in its eighth year, the festival stands as a vibrant symbol of friendship and cultural harmony between the two nations. — VNS