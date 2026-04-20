2026 Vaisakhi Fest celebrated, enhancing Malaysian cultural tourism offerings

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim marked the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) Vaisakhi Fest, celebrating the spring harvest of crops sown in winter, on April 18 in Kuala Lumpur.

Vaisakhi has been a harvest festival in Punjab – an area of northern India – for a long time, even before it became so important to Sikhs, the fourth largest Malaysian Indian ethnic group.

The festival is traditionally observed on the first day of the month of Vaishakha in the Hindu solar calendar, which falls in April. The annual festival is observed on April 13 or 14. Vaisakhi celebrates the spring harvest of crops sown in winter, making it an important agricultural festival.

To celebrate Vaisakhi, Sikhs will visit places of worship called Gudwaras. Many people enjoy parades and special processions through the streets. Celebrations traditionally include singing and music, as well as reading scriptures out loud and chanting hymns.

Recognised as an official event in the VM2026 Calendar of Events, the festival reinforced Malaysia’s position as a vibrant, multicultural tourism destination while supporting VM2026’s overarching goal to attract global visitors and promote Malaysia’s vast canvas of cultural tourism offerings.

Organised by the Kuala Lumpur Sikh Sports and Recreation Club, the festival welcomed both domestic and international visitors. The strong turnout reflected growing global appreciation for Malaysia’s diverse cultural heritage and immersive travel experiences.

Addressing the annual event, Anwar Ibrahim said the celebration reflected unity and fostered stronger bonds among Malaysians of all backgrounds.

"When we celebrate Vaisakhi, we do not just honour a cherished tradition, but more importantly create awareness and a uniting spirit of togetherness for justice," the PM said.

He added that deep bonds exist across cultures in Malaysia, reflecting a shared national spirit.

"We normally emerge as close family and friends as we share the same spirit. We are from different cultures, races and religions, but this is a prime example of how we stand together, share inspiration and show affection and love. It is because we are Malaysians and we believe in these cherished ideas," he said.

This year's festival featured a dynamic range of cultural performances, along with other local and regional performers celebrating Punjabi musical and cultural traditions. These performances provided visitors with unforgettable and immersive cultural experiences, showcasing the vibrancy and richness of Sikh and Punjabi arts.

Visitors also enjoyed cultural exhibitions, as well as a food and lifestyle bazaar offering authentic flavours of Malaysia.

Rooted in Sikh values of unity, gratitude and renewal, the Vaisakhi Fest served as a meaningful platform for VM2026 to showcase Malaysia’s inclusive and multicultural identity.

By offering authentic and immersive cultural experiences, the festival strengthens Malaysia’s global tourism brand, encourages visitor arrivals and fosters meaningful cross-cultural exchange.

Looking ahead, Vaisakhi Fest is envisioned to evolve into a flagship annual event under the VM2026 platform, further supporting Malaysia’s tourism growth, strengthening international visibility, deepening community engagement and reinforcing Malaysia’s position as a premier destination for cultural tourism.

"Our enduring tagline of Malaysia Truly Asia may be familiar to you. It reflects the shared cultural roots, values and traditions that connect us across ASEAN and East Asia. Celebrations such as Vaisakhi beautifully embody this spirit, reminding us that diversity is not a difference to be divided by, but a strength to be celebrated together," said Nuwal Fadhilah Binti Ku Azmi, Malaysia Tourism's Senior Director of International Promotions for Asia and Africa.

"Malaysia’s diversity in its culture, heritage, nature and lifestyle forms a strong foundation for sustainable growth. We remain committed to responsible tourism, preserving our natural and cultural treasures, and embracing sustainable practices to ensure Malaysia continues to thrive as a destination for generations to come."

Under the theme Malaysia – A Culturally Rich and Sustainable Destination and theme song Surreal Experiences, the VM2026 attracted nearly 47 million international visitors to Malaysian destinations. — VNS