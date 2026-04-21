Nguyễn Dynasty's ancient documents unveiled to public

HÀ NỘI — History turns a page as rare and ancient Nguyễn Dynasty documents are opened to the public at the Huế Monuments Conservation Centre’s Chuyện Kể Từ Những Trang Cổ Thư (Stories from Ancient Texts) exhibition.

It is one of the activities within the framework of the 2026 Huế Festival, responding to Việt Nam Book and Reading Culture Day on April 21. The event aims to honour the value of knowledge, encourage reading habits and spread a culture of reading in the community.

According to the organisers, it is a special space where books speak about the history, culture and soul of an era.

The Nguyễn Dynasty’s archives constitute a vast documentary heritage, comprehensively reflecting the political, social, cultural, artistic, educational, examination and national security aspects of the period from 1802 to 1945.

Thirty-four items exhibited this time are the result of collection efforts, especially donations from many heritage-loving individuals.

Among them are many rare artefacts and valuable books on the culture and history of the dynasty that the public might not previously have had the opportunity to access, such as imperial poems and writings of the emperors, administrative documents and books on culture and art, education and examinations and politics, which are important sources of information for studying the last monarchical dynasty in the history of feudal Việt Nam.

There are books, manuscripts and royal decrees that not only possess academic value but also serve as vivid evidence of court life and contemporary society.

Notable examples include a silk decree conferring a prestigious title for Concubine Nguyễn Đình Thị Lan in the 13th year of Tự Đức (1860), and the Từ Huấn Lục notebook, a manuscript by Emperor Tự Đức recording the teachings of Empress Dowager Từ Dũ. They reflect the profound morality and thought within the imperial palace.

Some of these rare and valuable ancient texts have been digitised, expanding their accessibility for researchers, students and history enthusiasts.

The exhibition is open until April 24 at No. 33 Tống Duy Tân Street, Phú Xuân Ward, Huế. — VNS