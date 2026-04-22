Phú Quốc emerges as leading choice for international holidaymakers

AN GIANG — More than one million foreign visitors arrived in Phú Quốc in the first four months of 2026, highlighting its growing reputation as a safe, welcoming and high-quality destination.

In the first four months of 2026, the Phú Quốc special administrative zone in An Giang Province is estimated to have welcomed more than one million international arrivals for sightseeing and holidays, up 61.5 per cent year-on-year.

The figure has already reached nearly half of the annual target and accounts for around 30 per cent of total tourist arrivals to the island.

Tourism revenue is estimated at approximately VNĐ22.8 trillion (US$912 million), a rise of 60.4 per cent compared with the same period last year, representing 81.8 per cent of the province’s total tourism income.

These figures underline the island’s growing appeal, as international visitors increasingly select Phú Quốc as a safe, friendly and high-quality destination for travel and leisure.

Nguyễn Vũ Khắc Huy, chairman of the An Giang Tourism Association, said Phú Quốc is emerging as a booming international destination thanks to a combination of expanded aviation infrastructure, a chain of high-end resorts, visa exemptions and recognition in global travel rankings.

These factors have contributed to the sharp rise in international arrivals in recent months.

Notably, Phú Quốc has been ranked among the world’s top four trending destinations for 2026. Its continued presence in prestigious global rankings has enhanced its image and credibility among international travellers.

The expansion of international air routes, with direct flights from markets such as the Republic of Korea, China, Singapore and Thailand, alongside upgrades to Phú Quốc International Airport, has increased its capacity to serve millions of passengers annually.

A growing number of five-star resorts and international-standard hotels have been developed along the coastline, catering to demand for luxury stays. Major groups, including Vinpearl and Sun Group, have invested heavily in resorts, entertainment complexes and casinos, creating distinctive attractions for the island.

Favourable policies, including a 30-day visa exemption for international visitors to Phú Quốc, have further facilitated tourism.

The island has also stepped up promotion and hosted international cultural and sporting events.

Increasingly, international travellers are seeking destinations that are close to nature, tranquil and sustainable, criteria well met by the island’s primary forests, clear waters and rich ecosystems.

Phú Quốc is now preparing a wide range of activities to welcome visitors during the upcoming Hùng Kings Commemoration Day and Reunification Day–May Day holidays, with key attractions concentrated in both the northern and southern parts of the island.

Authorities in An Giang and Phú Quốc have implemented detailed plans to ensure service quality and safety for visitors.

Businesses have been urged to strictly comply with regulations and maintain high standards, while violations will be dealt with firmly.

Enterprises are also encouraged to organise entertainment activities, cultural events, culinary programmes and promotions, as well as to develop unique tourism products to reinforce the image of a safe, civilised and welcoming destination.

Visitors to the island can enjoy trekking through primary forests, exploring wildlife parks, watching sunsets, experiencing fishing villages and traditional fish sauce production, and sampling fresh seafood.

Cultural and historical sites such as the Nguyễn Trung Trực Temple and Phú Quốc Prison also offer meaningful experiences.

According to representatives of Sun Group, southern Phú Quốc offers a comprehensive blend of nature, leisure, artistic entertainment and night markets, akin to a “miniature Phú Quốc”.

The Sun Paradise Land tourism and resort ecosystem is gradually taking shape as an all-in-one destination, where visitors can enjoy a seamless journey from some of the world’s most beautiful beaches to iconic landmarks and international-standard night-time shows.

The Hòn Thơm cable car, the world’s longest over-sea cable car, allows visitors to travel across the ocean to Hòn Thơm Island.

Meanwhile, Sun World Hòn Thơm and the Exotica zone offer a wide range of thrill rides and entertainment activities.

At night, the southern island becomes vibrant and lively, highlighted by the Symphony of the Sea show, featuring spectacular jetski and flyboard performances combined with lighting, lasers and thousands of fireworks and water effects on the sea.

Visitors are immersed in a multi-sensory experience with The Kiss of the Sea, where 3D mapping technology, water screens, fire and high-altitude fireworks create an emotional climax.

Phú Quốc is ready to welcome a surge in visitors during the upcoming holiday period, with tourist numbers expected to increase by more than 40 per cent compared with the same period last year. — VNS