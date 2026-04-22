Hà Nội unveils plans to welcome tourists on National Holiday

HÀ NỘI — A wide range of tourism promotion activities will be held in Hà Nội to enhance the city’s appeal to visitors during the upcoming national holidays, including the Hùng Kings Commemoration, Reunification Day (April 30) and International Labour Day (May 1).

These include displays of handicrafts and traditional craft products from April 1 to June 30, along with the exhibition Vietnam Museum of Ethnology: A Space for Cultural Preservation and the Dissemination of Social Science Knowledge (April 11–May 15) and the themed exhibition The History of Vietnamese Lacquer (April 15–May 20).

Other highlights include The Flow of Vietnamese Lacquer – From Heritage to Contemporary (April 17–May 17), Born from Dó (Poonah) Paper (April 17–May 17) and an experiential space titled Touching the Depth of Heritage (April 15–June 30). The programme will also feature the event Weaving New Shades of the Past, scheduled for April 25 at the Hà Nội Museum.

The cultural programme themed Chạm Nghề Phố Cổ 2026 (Craft Touch Old Quarter 2026) will open at the Hà Nội Old Quarter Cultural Exchange Centre, featuring a series of exchange activities and thematic discussions.

The programme includes a talk show titled Traditional Lacquer – Craftsmen Tell Their Stories, along with discussions such as Hà Vĩ Imprints – Memories of the Old Quarter and Hà Vĩ Imprints – The Soul of Vietnamese Lacquer Craft.

It will also feature a seminar on The Influence of French Architecture on Vietnamese Architecture among other related events.

The Hồ Gươm Cultural Information Centre will host an art exhibition from April 22 to May 25 showcasing paintings of the lotus flower associated with President Hồ Chí Minh, expressing the people’s gratitude and affection for the beloved leader of the nation.

Special art programmes will be organised, including the symphonic concert Giao Hưởng Non Song (Symphony of the Homeland) and the art performance Âm Vang Tổ Quốc (Echoes of the Nation), which will open the 2026 series Tự Hào Là Người Việt Nam (Proud to Be Vietnamese). A series of distinctive artistic performances will also be staged across various localities in the city to serve residents.

Notably, visitors to the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum on April 30 and May 1 will be offered free drinking water, milk and bread. The activity is organised by the Hà Nội Department of Tourism in coordination with the Mausoleum Management Board.

Festive activities will be held at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism from April 30 to May 3. A key highlight will be the highland market fair Colours of Lai Châu, which recreates the distinctive cultural space of ethnic minority communities.

The festival themed Pony Land – A Journey into a Fairy Tale World will take place at Bảo Sơn Paradise Park from April 25 to May 3. Meanwhile, West Lake Water Park will reopen to visitors for the holiday period from April 18 with the programme Summer Voyage 2026, offering a vibrant festival space combining entertainment, art performances and interactive experiences.

Hotels across Hà Nội have introduced a range of promotional activities to attract guests during the Hùng Kings Commemoration Day and the April 30–May 1 holiday period, including discounts, special offers and complimentary on-site services.

In terms of travel services, Hà Nội’s tourism sector is oriented towards diversifying transport modes and gradually reducing reliance on air travel by developing high-quality road and rail tourism products, thereby turning transport into an integral part of the travel experience.

Since 2025, the city has strengthened tour connections with neighbouring provinces and cities through premium coach services and tourism trains, including the two-storey tourist train Năm Cửa Ô – The Hanoi Train, creating a new highlight for travel itineraries.

With a rich and vibrant series of activities and events during this year’s Hùng Kings Commemoration and the April 30–May 1 holiday period, Hà Nội’s tourism sector continues to promote Hà Nội’s image as a safe – friendly – high-quality – attractive destination. — VNS