Books turn over a new leaf in Hà Nội’s digital age

HÀ NỘI — Turning a new page on tradition, Việt Nam Book and Reading Culture Day 2026 has opened at the National Library of Vietnam in Hà Nội under the theme The Flow of Knowledge - From Traditional Books to Digital Space.

The annual programme aims to promote reading habits and highlight the role of books in modern society. It also reflects efforts to connect traditional reading culture with digital transformation.

One of the highlights is the activity Mạch Chỉ Nhỏ Kết Nối (The Little Thread That Connects), where children learn how to make books by hand. The activity introduces basic preservation techniques and fosters appreciation for printed books.

Phạm Thị Kiều Giang, head of the preservation department at the National Library, said the programme helps children understand the value of books.

“It is not just a thread binding pages, but also a connection to knowledge and creativity,” she said.

She added that the activity connects traditional books with modern reading formats such as e-books. It also encourages young readers to build long-term reading habits.

Another feature is the book exchange space titled Trạm Đổi Sách - Mỗi Cuốn Sách Một Hành Trình Mới (Each Book - A New Journey). Visitors can exchange used books, helping extend their life cycle and spread knowledge within the community.

Traditional activities such as book drawing contests and storytelling sessions continue to attract young audiences. These programmes aim to develop a reading culture from an early age.

The event also highlights digital transformation through the online contest Cùng AI kể Chuyện (Storytelling with AI). The awards ceremony was livestreamed during the opening programme.

Đỗ Thị Mai Chinh, a student at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, said her team used artificial intelligence (AI) to retell a 300-page book.

“We turned the summary into a video and hope it encourages audiences to read the original work,” she said.

An exhibition titled Từ Trang Sách Đến Không Gian Số (From Pages to Digital Space) is also under way, featuring five thematic sections. It combines printed materials with digital content and virtual reality experiences.

Nguyễn Xuân Dũng, Director of the National Library of Vietnam, said the exhibition offers new ways to approach knowledge.

“Technology helps readers access and experience books in more interactive ways,” he said.

Officials said the event shows that technology does not replace reading but supports it, opening new ways for people to access, experience and share knowledge.

Việt Nam Book and Reading Culture Day 2026 will run until May 5. — VNS