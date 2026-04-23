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Khánh Hòa moves to build Việt Nam’s national photography city brand

April 23, 2026 - 11:26
At the meeting, both sides discussed in detail key components of the project, including site selection, development models, implementation steps and the organisation of regular activities within the proposed photography city.
Deputy Minister Tạ Quang Đông and delegates stand at the Conference Centre at 46 Trần Phú which as a pilot site for building the national brand Việt Nam Photography City. — Photo baovanhoa.vn

KHÁNH HÒA – A delegation from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, led by Deputy Minister Tạ Quang Đông, on April 21 held a working session with the People’s Committee of Khánh Hòa Province to advance a proposal on building and promoting the national brand “Việt Nam Photography City” in the locality.

At the meeting, both sides discussed in detail key components of the project, including site selection, development models, implementation steps and the organisation of regular activities within the proposed photography city.

According to Phạm Thị Mỹ Hoa, Deputy Director of the Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition, Việt Nam’s photography sector has seen dynamic growth in recent years, marked by major nationwide events such as the National Fine Art Photography Exhibition and the National Young Photography Festival. Notably, international photo contests and exhibitions hosted in Việt Nam have been successfully organised, contributing positively to the development of the field.

Photography, she noted, is a powerful visual art form with wide-ranging applications, from documenting history to promoting the country and its people. As both a popular artistic medium and a tool for communication, it is increasingly embedded across various aspects of social life.

With growing public interest in photography, exhibitions and creative exchanges, the domestic market presents significant potential for photography-related services.

Khánh Hòa, endowed with renowned natural landscapes, a rich cultural heritage and a friendly population, offers both inspiration for artistic creation and strong appeal to domestic and international visitors.

Nguyễn Long Biên, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the locality possesses favourable infrastructure and is a key tourism hub, having previously hosted six successful photography competitions.

Local authorities have identified the Conference Centre at 46 Trần Phú as a pilot site for the project, citing its central location and readiness for development.

Deputy Minister Đông emphasised that establishing a national photography hub and an international destination for visual creativity aligns with Việt Nam’s strategy to develop cultural industries. The initiative is expected to generate economic and cultural benefits, boost tourism, attract investment and foster a comprehensive creative ecosystem, thereby contributing to sustainable local growth. — VNA/VNS

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