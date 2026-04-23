HCM City tourism heats up during holiday period

HCM CITY — Tourism in HCM City is heating up during the Hùng Kings Commemoration Day and Reunification Day–May Day holidays, as an early onset of summer heat drives strong demand for coastal and short-distance travel.

This year’s heatwaves have arrived earlier than usual, with temperatures nearing 40 degree Celsius recorded in many areas, including the city. As a result, tourism has seen significant growth, particularly in beach holidays and intra-city travel segments.

Minh Hương, a resident of Gia Định Ward, said her family recently took a trip from the city centre, visiting several attractions and stopping for recreation at Đại Nam Tourist Area in Phú An Ward.

They also visited Dìn Ký Lái Thiêu in Thuận An Ward to enjoy local specialties, especially mangosteen, which is currently in season.

She noted that eco-tourism combined with entertainment activities is suitable for all family members and ideal for day trips within the locality. At destinations such as Đại Nam, both children and adults can enjoy multi-utility artificial beaches to cool off during the summer.

Another resident, Anh Đức of Hiệp Bình Ward, said that during April 2026, southern Việt Nam, including HCM City, has entered the hot season, prompting families to prioritise beach tours at weekends.

Nearby destinations such as Long Hải, Vũng Tàu and Hồ Tràm offer a wide range of options, from unspoilt beaches to high-end resorts.

Visitors have also noted that the city’s tourism offerings are becoming increasingly diverse, extending beyond intra-city tours to include inter-provincial routes across neighbouring localities and nationwide.

From the city centre, travellers can easily book day or short trips to eco-tourism sites, coastal destinations or orchard tours in the Mekong Delta and the Southeast region.

Independent travellers can also plan their own itineraries and use public transport connecting the city centre with tourist and entertainment sites.

According to data from Agoda, domestic accommodation searches rose by 81 per cent year-on-year for the late April–early May holiday period, reflecting strong demand for local travel.

Coastal destinations top the list, with Vũng Tàu among the most searched locations, recording a 101 per cent increase compared to last year.

The data also show a shift in traveller preferences, with greater emphasis on convenience and shorter travel distances.

Rather than exploring lesser-known destinations, Vietnamese tourists are increasingly choosing well-known, easily accessible locations that help optimise travel costs while still offering meaningful experiences.

Vũ Ngọc Lâm, country director of Agoda Việt Nan, said that travellers are prioritising trips that are easy to plan, cost-effective and aligned with personal preferences.

Ahead of major holidays, Agoda has observed a trend towards short-haul journeys and experiences at familiar destinations, ensuring convenience and comfort. In response, the platform offers a wide range of accommodation, flight and activity options.

Meanwhile, Vietluxtour is developing green tourism products, including plastic-free MICE programmes and CSR activities in Cần Giờ and Củ Chi, to meet evolving travel trends.

The company is also promoting its “Old Sài Gòn – HCM City” vintage car tours, offering a luxurious and nostalgic way to explore the city’s architecture.

From a management perspective, local authorities said tourism development is shifting beyond promotions and discounts towards enhancing visitor experiences.

Efforts are being made to showcase the city’s vibrant urban lifestyle, from its people and cuisine to its daily rhythms.

Visitors can explore the city by double-decker buses, electric vehicles and river buses, or combine travel with the metro system and free walking tours.

Notably, river tourism, considered a distinctive feature of the city, is being refreshed with sunset cruises paired with high-end dining along the Sài Gòn River. — VNS