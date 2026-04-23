Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

RoK First Lady experiences Korea Culture and Tourism Festival in Việt Nam

April 23, 2026 - 22:03
Running from April 23–26 under the touching slogan “Feel Your Korea,” the festival includes a Hallyu Talkshow with Jung Il-woo and Vietnamese singer-YouTuber Quang Vinh.
First Lady of the Republic of Korea Kim Hea Kyung and other delegates make Gochujang butter rice at the Korea Culture and Tourism Festival 2026 on April 23. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên

HÀ NỘI — First Lady of the Republic of Korea Kim Hea Kyung attended the Korea Culture and Tourism Festival 2026 with a wide range of vibrant activities in Hà Nội on Thursday, as part of President Lee Jae Myung’s state visit to Việt Nam.

Held at Lotte Mall West Lake Hà Nội, the event drew large crowds and aimed to promote cultural and tourism exchanges between the two countries.

The First Lady toured exhibition spaces featuring K-Food, K-Content, K-Beauty and K-Heritage. At the K-Food area, she joined actor Jung Il-woo and chef Ji Joon Hyuk to recreate dishes such as gochujang butter bibimbap and black sesame macarons inspired by Korean productions.

Running from April 23–26 under the touching slogan “Feel Your Korea,” the festival includes a Hallyu Talkshow with Jung Il-woo and Vietnamese singer-YouTuber Quang Vinh.

The Korea Tourism Organisation in Việt Nam also introduced “Hallyu Fan Tour” programmes featuring K-pop filming locations and e-sports destinations.

The First Lady’s presence added prominence to the event and contributed to the success of the Korean President's state visit to Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS 

First Lady of the Republic of Korea Kim Hea Kyung attends the Korea Culture and Tourism Festival 2026. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên

 

Vietnam - Republic of Korea diplomatic relations Vietnam RoK

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom