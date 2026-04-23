Nearly 100 Belarusian artists to perform in Việt Nam next month

HÀ NỘI — In Hà Nội, a night of opera and ballet will unfold as nearly 100 artists from the Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus transform the Hồ Gươm Opera House into a stage where classical traditions and cultural dialogue meet on May 7 and 8.

With a programme promising both grandeur and finesse, the capital is poised for a performance that effectively raises the curtain on Belarusian-European artistic dialogue.

The troupe brings together leading ballet dancers, acclaimed opera singers and accomplished musicians for Bella Belarus: Masterpieces of Opera and Ballet.

Framed as a vibrant panoramic picture, the programme is designed to capture the essence of European classical music, offering audiences enduring works such as Nessun dorma, La donna è mobile and Habanera alongside celebrated ballet excerpts from Swan Lake and Don Quixote.

Alongside these well-known masterpieces, the performance will also introduce works with a distinct Belarusian and Eastern European character. These include Iryna’s Aria from The Grey Legend by Dmitri Smolsky, Romance by Georgy Sviridov and O surdato 'nnammurato (music by Enrico Cannio, lyrics by Aniello Califano), adding texture and cultural breadth to the programme.

A cultural institution

Founded in 1933, the Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus is the country’s leading academic theatre and a national cultural symbol. Based in Minsk, it has developed into one of Europe’s notable institutions, balancing historical prestige with a contemporary outlook.

Over more than 90 years, the theatre has served not only as a performance venue but also as a cultural institution, shaping national identity through the promotion of artistic and aesthetic values. Its repertoire spans world classics and works rooted in national identity while maintaining high artistic standards and embracing modern trends.

To date, the theatre has staged 141 operas and 96 ballets, excluding revivals, including works by composers such as Pyotr Tchaikovsky and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov as well as classical ballets associated with choreographers Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov.

Beyond its familiar repertoire, it has also presented rarely performed operas such as Oresteia, Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk, War and Peace and The Maid of Orleans, underscoring its artistic ambition and breadth.

In recent decades, the theatre has expanded its scale and scope, now comprising an opera company, ballet troupe, choir, symphony orchestra and a children’s studio. Its artists regularly tour and collaborate internationally, helping bring Belarusian culture to global audiences. — VNA/VNS