Chinese painting, intangible cultural heritage introduced to Vietnamese people

HÀ NỘI — The ASEAN Culture and Art Creation Season International Exhibition has opened its doors to the public, offering visitors the opportunity to admire calligraphy, painting and intangible cultural heritage showcases at the China Cultural Centre in Hà Nội.

The comprehensive international exchange programme also features field research, creative activities, artistic exchange visits, art salons and master lectures.

The exhibition, themed Harmony and Beauty - Art Connecting the Maritime Silk Road, is jointly organised by the International Liaison Office of the Federation of Chinese Literary and Art Societies, the China Cultural Centre and other related units.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Zhang Deshan, director of the China Cultural Centre, affirmed that the goal of the event is to strengthen comprehensive strategic cooperation between Việt Nam and China to a new level.

“Using art as a bridge, the exhibition aims to realise the goal of cultural exchange between the two countries. This is a high-quality exchange activity that contributes to strengthening understanding and connection between the two cultures,” Zhang said.

The exhibition displays 40 outstanding works, including ink paintings and watercolours by Chinese artists, vividly depicting the majestic beauty of nature, the depth of culture and the richness of life in China. Watercolour painting and calligraphy were demonstrated live for audiences at the scene.

Two representative forms of Chinese intangible cultural heritage, Jian porcelain and Shoushan stone carving, were introduced to audiences by local artisans, highlighting the exquisite craftsmanship and unique appeal of traditional Chinese handicrafts.

On this occasion, Vietnamese visitors also had a rare opportunity to meet and listen to beautiful performances by renowned Chinese artists, veteran Peking opera singer Meng Guanglu and Fujian-style singer Huang Yanhong.

According to Meng Guanglu, vice chairman of the Federation of Chinese Literary and Art Associations, the exhibition is one of China’s key foreign exchange projects with ASEAN countries, especially Việt Nam, marking the 76th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Representing the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Trần Nhật Hoàng, deputy director of the International Cooperation Department, expressed his honour in welcoming the delegation from China and said he appreciated Chinese artworks and crafts in Hà Nội.

He said that in a world full of upheaval and conflict, cultural exchange is an important bridge to foster understanding and resolve disagreements between nations.

According to the organisers, the exhibition will continue to expand the breadth and depth of international exchanges. It is committed to strengthening traditional friendship, deepening mutual learning among civilisations, enhancing people-to-people connectivity and building a solid bridge for cultural exchange between China and ASEAN. — VNS