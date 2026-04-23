Youth workshop reimagines Hà Nội's ô mai

HÀ NỘI — A student-led workshop is reimagining ô mai, a traditional Hà Nội preserved fruit, through an interactive cultural experience aimed at young people and international visitors, blending heritage with modern creative presentation.

Developed by EchoViet, a team of 12 students from the Faculty of International Communication and Culture at the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam, Ô Mai GOAT offers a multi-sensory approach to reintroducing the confection to both local youth and foreign audiences.

The initiative comes as Việt Nam steps up efforts to develop its cultural industries, with growing participation from young creatives.

The event will take place on April 25 at Thủy Tạ Restaurant, located at 1 Lê Thái Tổ, Hoàn Kiếm District, overlooking Hoàn Kiếm Lake. It combines storytelling, interactive design and gastronomy, allowing participants to engage with ô mai through sight, sound, smell, taste and touch.

Often regarded as a nostalgic snack associated with Hà Nội’s Old Quarter, ô mai is now being reframed through contemporary branding. The acronym GOAT, standing for Greatest Of All Time, positions it as more than a local treat but a cultural product with enduring value.

“The biggest challenge is translating the cultural value of ô mai into a language that young people and international audiences can immediately connect with,” said Nhật Khánh, head of the organising committee.

“Ô mai is not just a snack, but also memory, habits and stories of Hà Nội’s Old Quarter, things not everyone has experienced.”

Khánh said the project aims to bridge both perception and taste gaps by presenting ô mai in a more accessible and contemporary way.

At the workshop, participants will receive a vintage-style ô mai passport and move through five themed stations. These include exhibitions tracing the product then and now, audio challenges linked to its production process, blind tastings and a hands-on activity to create muối ô mai, a popular seasoning used with fruit in Việt Nam.

Participants will also take part in wrapping Vietnamese fresh spring rolls, adding a practical element to the culinary experience.

Organisers expect around 250 attendees, including tourists and residents in Hà Nội’s city centre. The event will also welcome international students from countries such as Laos, China and Mongolia, broadening its cross-cultural reach.

The project reflects a wider trend in Việt Nam, where young creatives are using media and design to reinterpret traditional products for new audiences.

“When someone who has never heard of ô mai still finds it interesting and meaningful, that’s when we know the project has succeeded,” Khánh said. — VNS