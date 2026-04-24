Phú Thọ boosts tourism with cultural promotion programme

PHÚ THỌ — A new programme titled Colours of the Land of Ancestors Tourism has kicked off in the northern province of Phú Thọ, marking a highlight in a series of activities held for the Hùng Kings holiday and the Ancestral Land Culture and Tourism Week.

A tourism stimulus programme for 2026, themed 'Phú Thọ – Travel to Love', was also launched the same day.

Running until April 26, the event draws participation from local communes, wards, tourism associations, businesses, cooperatives and craft villages, along with 10 units from provinces and cities nationwide.

The programme features a wide range of activities, including exhibitions and promotional events showcasing Phú Thọ’s culture and tourism, spaces introducing cuisine and tourism products from various localities, as well as cultural experience activities and demonstrations of traditional crafts for visitors.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Dương Hoàng Hương said the event aims to promote Phú Thọ’s distinctive cultural, tourism and culinary value, while honouring the heritage of the ancestral land.

It also seeks to strengthen links and cooperation in tourism development between Phú Thọ and other localities nationwide, boost trade promotion and help build a sustainable tourism sector. The programme provides an opportunity for tourism units to introduce products and roll out attractive stimulus packages and promotional offers to attract visitors.

According to Hương, Phú Thọ hopes to offer residents and tourists diverse experiences in a journey to the ancestral land to pay tribute to the nation’s forebears through the event.

It also aims to promote various types of tourism, such as cultural, ecological, resort and community-based tourism, in the homeland of the Vietnamese people.

For opening night on April 22, large numbers of locals and visitors flocked to the area to explore cultural spaces, cuisine and traditional craft villages. Many hands-on activities attracted strong interest, creating a vibrant atmosphere.

Lê Thị Thu Hằng, a visitor from Hà Nội, said the booths were diverse, featuring not only local specialties but also a variety of engaging experiences. She expressed particular interest in the spaces showcasing traditional crafts and regional cuisine.

Meanwhile, local resident Trần Văn Hùng noted that this year’s programme is being held on a larger and more professional scale, offering an opportunity for both locals and tourists to gain deeper insight into Phú Thọ’s culture and tourism, while promoting the locality to visitors from near and far. — VNA/VNS