HÀ NỘI — Cities and provinces across the country are marking the fifth Book and Reading Culture Day 2026 with a wide range of activities, underscoring the growing role of reading in a rapidly changing society.
Celebrated annually on April 21, the event highlights the value of books and affirms the role of reading culture in social life, while contributing to building a learning society and expanding knowledge within the community.
It also seeks to encourage reading and foster habits in families, schools, offices and organisations, contributing to raising intellectual standards and supporting the development of Vietnamese culture and people.
On February 24, 2014, the Prime Minister signed a decision designating April 21 as Việt Nam Book Day. To further promote reading culture, a decision issued on November 4, 2021, established Book and Reading Culture Day, replacing the previous Việt Nam Book Day.
This year marks the fifth edition of the event, themed The flow of knowledge - From the pages of books to the digital space, reflecting its relevance amid ongoing digital transformation.
Activities are organised around key messages, including Books - Knowledge - Aspiration for National Development, Reading Culture in the Digital Age, Developing Reading Culture - the Foundation for Building a Learning Society and Spreading Reading Culture - Connecting Knowledge - Developing a Learning Society.
Panel discussions featuring authors and publishing experts on the topic Books and the Cultural Industry have attracted many readers.
Other activities include book displays, sales and giveaways, exchanges between authors and readers, photo exhibitions and calligraphy events. — VNS
|Many people participated in the 2026 Book and Reading Culture Fair, themed "Books and the Cultural Industry", which opened on April 21 in Hà Nội. It is an activity to celebrate Việt Nam's Book and Reading Culture Day. VNA/VNS Photo Khánh Hòa
|The grandfather and his granddaughter are looking for their books at the Hà Nội Book Street. Reading is a highly beneficial habit that offers significant mental, emotional, and physical advantages for people of all ages, from children to seniors. VNS Photo Nguyễn Minh
|Visually impaired people reading Braille books at Khánh Hòa Provincial Library on April 21. They join the local Book and Reading Culture Festival 2026 with a theme "Read to innovate - Learn to reach further" aiming to promote and educate awareness about the role and value of books in shaping personality and developing the thinking of Vietnamese people. VNA/VNS Photo Phan Sáu
|Children are encouraged to nurture their reading habit. They are participants of the STEM - Robotics area within the provincial People's Committee's 2026 Book and Science & Technology Festival at the Tây Bắc of Sơn La Province on April 21. VNA/VNS Photo Quang Quyết
|People enjoy publications of the Việt Nam News Agency which is present at the Book and Reading Culture Day 2026 in Lâm Đồng Province on April 21. The event marks the beginning of a series of unique cultural activities aimed at honouring the value of books and promoting the reading movement in the community. VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Hiếu
|Children are interested in books which are especially designed and created for them at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Book and Reading Culture Day, themed "Books and the Cultural Industry", which opens on April 21 in Hà Nội.
|People in Huế are excited to take part in their city's Book and Reading Culture Day 2026, which is themed "Books - Knowledge - Aspiration for National Development" at the General Library. VNA/VNS Photo Mai Trang
|In response to the Book and Reading Culture Day, students, young people, and citizens of Bắc Ninh Province take part in many vibrant activities such as book exhibitions and presentations, and interactive experiences. They are joining hands to spread reading culture, foster a love of reading, and cultivate reading habits within the community. VNA/VNS Photo Đồng Thúy