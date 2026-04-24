HÀ NỘI — Cities and provinces across the country are marking the fifth Book and Reading Culture Day 2026 with a wide range of activities, underscoring the growing role of reading in a rapidly changing society.

Celebrated annually on April 21, the event highlights the value of books and affirms the role of reading culture in social life, while contributing to building a learning society and expanding knowledge within the community.

It also seeks to encourage reading and foster habits in families, schools, offices and organisations, contributing to raising intellectual standards and supporting the development of Vietnamese culture and people.

On February 24, 2014, the Prime Minister signed a decision designating April 21 as Việt Nam Book Day. To further promote reading culture, a decision issued on November 4, 2021, established Book and Reading Culture Day, replacing the previous Việt Nam Book Day.

This year marks the fifth edition of the event, themed The flow of knowledge - From the pages of books to the digital space, reflecting its relevance amid ongoing digital transformation.

Activities are organised around key messages, including Books - Knowledge - Aspiration for National Development, Reading Culture in the Digital Age, Developing Reading Culture - the Foundation for Building a Learning Society and Spreading Reading Culture - Connecting Knowledge - Developing a Learning Society.

Panel discussions featuring authors and publishing experts on the topic Books and the Cultural Industry have attracted many readers.

Other activities include book displays, sales and giveaways, exchanges between authors and readers, photo exhibitions and calligraphy events. — VNS