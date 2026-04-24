Localities boost summer tourism

HCM CITY — Localities across Việt Nam are simultaneously launching tourism programmes and introducing new products for the 2026 summer season, aiming to sustain growth during the peak travel period.

The April 30 – May 1 holiday and the summer months are expected to see a surge in travel demand as the tourism market continues its recovery. In response, many provinces and cities have rolled out promotional campaigns that combine discounts with upgraded services and new experiences to attract visitors.

Rather than relying solely on price cuts, destinations are focusing on diversifying tourism offerings and enhancing service quality to strengthen their competitiveness.

In Lâm Đồng Province, a series of tourism activities will run from April to August 2026. A key highlight is the “Welcome Summer Tourism 2026” programme, held alongside the announcement of the master plan for the Mũi Né National Tourism Area through 2040, with a vision to 2050. Communication campaigns such as “Lâm Đồng – Come to Love” are also being promoted to build a more appealing destination image.

Quảng Ninh Province is creating a distinctive attraction with a light festival on tourist boats from April 28 to May 2, part of its 2026 Summer Culture, Sports and Tourism Week. Around 60 boats are expected to travel along Hạ Long Bay, forming a unique night-time display.

The province is also upgrading its core tourism products, including coastal resorts, bay tours and community-based tourism, to encourage longer stays.

In Lào Cai Province, 19 cultural and tourism events under the theme “One Journey, Countless Experiences” are being organised to highlight local heritage. Sa Pa remains the centre of attention, with activities such as the “Sa Pa – Land of Love” festival, the revival of the traditional Love Market and the “Sa Pa – Heritage in the Mist” week scheduled for May.

HCM City is also stepping up efforts, with travel companies offering a wide range of promotional packages. Tour prices have been reduced significantly, while high-end international tours to destinations such as Europe, Australia and the United States are offering discounts of up to VNĐ10 million for early bookings.

At the same time, new tourism products are being introduced, including Free Walking Tours and historical experiences such as “Saigon Commandos – Legendary Underground Bunkers” and “From the Tết Offensive to the Great Spring Victory”. Helicopter sightseeing services from Vũng Tàu have also been launched, providing a premium option for visitors.

The push to refresh tourism products reflects a broader shift towards experience-driven travel, with destinations investing in unique offerings to maintain visitor interest.

However, rising costs, particularly fuel prices, are posing challenges for the industry. Increased transportation and operational expenses are affecting the entire tourism supply chain, especially the aviation sector.

Phạm Huy Bình, Director of the HCM City Department of Tourism, said the city will continue to implement stimulus programmes, develop new products, and strengthen regional linkages during the holiday and summer period. Businesses are being encouraged to optimise costs and diversify services to offer more flexible options for travellers.

The department is also working with airlines, railway operators and travel firms to develop integrated packages combining transport, accommodation and sightseeing services at preferential prices, helping visitors save costs and improve convenience.

According to Dr Dương Đức Minh, Deputy Director of the Institute for Economic and Tourism Development Research, rising airfares are changing travel behaviour, with tourists shifting from long-haul international trips to domestic and regional destinations. Travellers are also increasingly choosing more affordable transport options instead of flying.

To address these challenges, he suggested coordinated policy measures, including reductions in taxes and fees such as fuel tax and value-added tax, as well as financial support for businesses to maintain operations.

A representative of the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism said the sector is focusing on improving service quality and ensuring pricing transparency. Businesses are required to comply with regulations on price listing and sales.

At the same time, local authorities are strengthening inspections to ensure safety at tourist sites, particularly for water-based activities, and requiring strict compliance with transport safety standards.

With coordinated efforts from localities and businesses, the tourism sector is expected to maintain growth and enhance Việt Nam’s appeal during the peak summer season. — VNS