HCM City celebrates Hùng Kings' Commemoration Day

HCM CITY — A wide range of cultural and entertainment activities is being held across HCM City to mark the Hùng Kings’ Commemoration Day, which falls on the 10th day of the third lunar month or April 26 this year.

City leaders and residents will launch the worship of Hùng Kings and ancestors in building and defending the nation at the Hùng King’s Temple within the National Cultural and Historical Park in Long Bình Ward on the morning of April 26.

The rituals will feature the palanquin procession and the offering of incense and traditional cakes, including bánh chưng (square sticky rice cake) and bánh giầy (round glutinous rice cake).

The delegates will then host incense and flower offerings to Marquis Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh (1650-1700), who established territorial sovereignty over the southern region for Việt Nam, at the park.

The commemoration will also feature performances of traditional music, martial arts, drum dance and Kylin – Lion – Dragon dance at the park from April 25 to 27.

In celebration of the Hùng Kings, the Sài Gòn Zoo and Botanical Gardens will host a palanquin procession around the zoo on April 25.

People in traditional costumes will carry offerings, including signature dishes from different regions of Việt Nam, to present to the ancestors at the Hùng Kings’ Temple in the zoo.

The event will include traditional art performances such as bóng rỗi, a dance and singing art form performed at mother goddess worship rituals in southern Việt Nam.

The zoo is also organising the Sắc Màu Văn Hóa (Colours of Culture) Festival, providing an entertaining space for families to enjoy during the holiday.

The event includes a cultural space presenting period costumes and traditional Vietnamese clothes from different eras. Visitors can try on the costumes and take interesting photos.

The festival features a cuisine area showcasing a wide range of traditional dishes from different regions across the country, along with today’s favourite foods.

Visitors can have a chance to learn about Vietnamese cuisine and how to cook Vietnamese dishes with the cuisine artisans.

The event also introduces craft workshops, traditional toys and folk games.

The festival will open until April 27 at the zoo, 2 Nguyễn Bỉnh Khiêm Street, Sài Gòn Ward. — VNS