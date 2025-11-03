Silence speaks volumes as Việt Nam's mime master makes his return [15/11/2025]

HÀ NỘI — In a world full of noise, mime performer Hoàng Tùng is ready to let silence do the talking as he returns to the stage in Hà Nội this November from the 15th to the 30th with his solo show Mime Returns.

The performances feature pieces that not only entertain audiences with laughter but also tell stories of ordinary life. The stories explore small, familiar moments such as the selfie trend, individual emotions and self-acceptance, as well as broader themes including humanity and nature, the divide between rich and poor, and war and peace.

Some pieces are simple to understand while others may prompt deeper thought. The show is suitable for audiences aged 10 and above.

Hoàng Tùng is regarded as the only artist in Việt Nam to hold solo pantomime shows. He has dedicated himself to creating and maintaining mime performance to bring this art form closer to Vietnamese audiences.

“The society becomes more and more chaotic having a lot of sounds and noises, a hustle and bustle,” Tùng said. “I tend to choose mime that is quiet which is minimalist. When the voice falls silent it is when the mime speaks.”

Tùng first performed Mime Returns in 2015, and it became a national hit. He has also shared the stage with international mime artists from Belgium, Thailand, the Philippines, Spain, Japan, Sweden and Norway.

He was honoured for his efforts to keep pantomime alive in Việt Nam through The Sounds of Brotherhood project by the World Youth Orchestra Foundation. The project, held last year in Việt Nam, supported local artists in collaboration with the Italian Embassy and the Việt Nam Institute for Culture and Arts.

The 60-minute show will begin at 8pm on November 15 and 29, and at 5pm on November 16 and 30 at ATH Theatre, 102/47 Quảng Khánh, Tây Hồ Ward. — VNS