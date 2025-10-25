Discovery Princess brings 1,200 int’l visitors to Khánh Hoà

KHÁNH HÒA — Discovery Princess cruise ship docked at Cam Ranh International Port on October 25, bringing 1,200 international visitors, mostly from Bermuda, to explore the south central coastal province of Khánh Hoà.

The call of Discovery Princess, one of the largest international cruise ships to visit Khánh Hoà this month, highlights the growing appeal of the Nha Trang–Cam Ranh destination among global travellers.

During their one-day stay, visitors toured iconic sites such as Ponagar Tower, Long Sơn Pagoda, Đầm Market, Trường Sơn craft village, and Cái River, and experienced countryside cycling. The ship will depart for HCM City in the afternoon.

According to the Khánh Hoà Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the province welcomed an estimated 817,000 visitors in October, up 21 per cent year-on-year. Of these, 461,000 were international arrivals (up 28 per cent) and 356,000 domestic (up 13 per cent). Total tourism revenue hit more than US$163 million, a 52.9 per cent increase from the same period last year.

Over the first 10 months of 2025, Khánh Hòa received over 14.8 million visitors, rising 16.1 per cent year-on-year, and fulfilling 94.3 per cent of its annual target. International visitors numbered 4.6 million, while domestic tourists reached 10.2 million. The province earned over $2.37 billion in tourism revenue during the period, up 20.1 per cent from the same period last year.

The province has so far this year welcomed 19 international cruise ships with more than 22,000 passengers. It expects another seven ships carrying 10,000 visitors by the end of the year.

Nguyễn Văn Hòa, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the steady flow of international cruise ships reflects the confidence of cruise operators and travellers in Nha Trang - Khánh Hoà. It also signals a strong recovery in cruise tourism, contributing significantly to Khánh Hoà’s overall tourism growth in the final months of 2025. — VNA/VNS