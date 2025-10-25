Vietnamese box-office hits to be screened free of charge at Autumn Fair

HÀ NỘI — Mưa Đỏ (Red Rain) and Tử Chiến Trên Không (Death Battle in the Air) - two outstanding recent Vietnamese films - will be screened free of charge for audiences as part of the 2025 Autumn Fair, scheduled to take place from October 25 to November 4 at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre in Hà Nội's Đông Anh.

Accordingly, Red Rain will be shown three times daily, at 9:00, 13:45, and 18:30, while Death Battle in the Air will have two daily screenings, at 11:30 and 16:15, from October 26 to November 4, according to the Việt Nam Cinema Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Red Rain, directed by Đặng Thái Huyền, is inspired by the 81-day battle to defend the Quảng Trị Citadel in 1972. It grossed over VNĐ100 billion (US$3.8 million) in just three days of release and hit VNĐ200 billion after one week. To date, it has earned nearly VNĐ700 billion, a record-breaking achievement for Vietnamese cinema.

Meanwhile, Death Battle in the Air vividly portrays the fierce battles of wits and strength in the skies, honouring the bravery and indomitable spirit of Việt Nam’s air security forces.

Audiences can book and collect tickets directly at the ticket counter and the Drink & Food area in the Cultural Industries Zone (Section 12) at the Kim Quy Exhibition Hall, or reserve tickets online through the system once it is updated. — VNA/VNS