Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Art exhibition deepens Việt Nam – RoK friendship

October 25, 2025 - 09:32
The exhibition brings together nearly 20 artists from both countries, showcasing around 50 works across diverse materials such as lacquer, mother-of-pearl inlay, ceramics, oil, acrylic painting, and silk.
Visitors view artworks exhibited at the event. — VNA/VNS Photo Phương Thanh

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Fine Art Association and the Association of Culture and Art Exchange of the Republic of Korea (RoK) opened an art exhibition in Hà Nội on October 23, helping tighten the friendship between the two countries.

The exhibition brings together nearly 20 artists from both countries, showcasing around 50 works across diverse materials such as lacquer, mother-of-pearl inlay, ceramics, oil, acrylic painting, and silk.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fine Art Association Lương Xuân Đoàn stressed that art becomes a friendship and professional bridge linking Vietnamese and Korean painters, whose cultures have intertwined and resonated for decades.

He said the exhibition offers an opportunity for artists of both sides to introduce their products while promoting understanding and encouraging the development of traditional cultural values in the modern context.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Korean association Seo Beom Seok laid stress on the Việt Nam – RoK friendship over the past three decades, adding art exchange like this event will pave the way for broader collaboration across multiple creative fields, from visual arts to music, performance, and design.

The exhibition will run until October 27. — VNA/VNS

exhibition diplomacy Vietnam-South Korea relationship

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Hà Nội charms with city thrills and quiet escapes

Hà Nội is a city that never fails to captivate, offering something for everyone at every turn. Whether wandering through the Old Quarter, where ancient houses, pagodas and temples blend seamlessly with modern skyscrapers, or soaking in the vibrant urban life on bustling sidewalks, sampling street food and enjoying traditional arts, there is always something to keep you entertained.
Life & Style

Just in time

80-year-old Đặng Đan Đỉnh, from the northern city of Hải Phòng, is renowned for creating large public clocks. Though his creations are massive, they consume very little energy thanks to clever engineering. Let’s meet the passionate clock maker and learn about his lifelong devotion to timekeeping.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom