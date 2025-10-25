Art exhibition deepens Việt Nam – RoK friendship

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Fine Art Association and the Association of Culture and Art Exchange of the Republic of Korea (RoK) opened an art exhibition in Hà Nội on October 23, helping tighten the friendship between the two countries.

The exhibition brings together nearly 20 artists from both countries, showcasing around 50 works across diverse materials such as lacquer, mother-of-pearl inlay, ceramics, oil, acrylic painting, and silk.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fine Art Association Lương Xuân Đoàn stressed that art becomes a friendship and professional bridge linking Vietnamese and Korean painters, whose cultures have intertwined and resonated for decades.

He said the exhibition offers an opportunity for artists of both sides to introduce their products while promoting understanding and encouraging the development of traditional cultural values in the modern context.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Korean association Seo Beom Seok laid stress on the Việt Nam – RoK friendship over the past three decades, adding art exchange like this event will pave the way for broader collaboration across multiple creative fields, from visual arts to music, performance, and design.

The exhibition will run until October 27. — VNA/VNS