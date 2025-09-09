Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Vietnamese Language Day celebrated in Northeast Thailand

September 09, 2025 - 10:05
Consul General Đinh Hoàng Linh recalled that nearly a century ago, during his revolutionary activities in Thailand, President Hồ Chí Minh opened the first Vietnamese class for the expatriate community in Udon Thani, laying the foundation for Vietnamese language learning in the region.
Overseas Vietnamese receive bilingual book “President Hồ Chí Minh in Thailand”. — VNA/VNS Photo

BANGKOK — To mark Vietnamese Language Day on September 8, the Consulate General of Việt Nam in Khon Kaen hosted the first-ever celebration of the event in Northeast Thailand, which is home to a large Vietnamese community.

The event, held at Udon Thani Rajabhat University, gathered educators, linguists, cultural experts, leaders of Vietnamese associations, Thai–Vietnamese organisations, overseas Vietnamese, and friends from both countries. It was also connected online with various locations in Việt Nam, the Vietnamese Embassy in Bangkok, and the Consulate General in Fukuoka, Japan.

In his opening speech, Consul General Đinh Hoàng Linh recalled that nearly a century ago, during his revolutionary activities in Thailand, President Hồ Chí Minh opened the first Vietnamese class for the expatriate community in Udon Thani, laying the foundation for Vietnamese language learning in the region. He stressed that preserving the mother tongue and culture has become a valued tradition passed down through generations of Vietnamese in Thailand.

Dr. Viboon Pensuk, Vice Rector of Udon Thani Rajabhat University, said the Vietnam Studies Centre’s growing role is an important bridge in educational, cultural, and academic ties between Thailand and Việt Nam. The centre has organised Vietnamese language training, exchange programmes, internships, and cultural activities with universities in Vietnam. For 2026, it aims to develop a data hub, publish bilingual learning materials, and become a model Vietnam studies institution not only in Thailand but also across ASEAN.

Hoàng Thị Lai, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnamese Association in Nong Khai province, said after receiving training in Việt Nam, she has worked with the local Vietnamese association to run Vietnamese language classes at weekend for children of overseas Vietnamese families.

On the occasion, the Consulate General also held a conference reviewing Vietnamese language teaching in 2025 and mapping out directions for 2026, while launching the first advanced training programme for overseas Vietnamese teachers and volunteers in Northeast Thailand. The initiative is expected to strengthen teaching capacity, promote the study and use of Vietnamese, and further improve language education quality in Thailand. — VNA/VNS

Thailand-Vietnam Vietnamese language

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Romantic film "Love in Vietnam" premieres in India

Inspired by the renowned Turkish novel "Madonna in a Fur Coat", the film portrays the tender love story of Manav (Shantanu Maheshwari), a young man aspiring to become a singer who is sent to study in Vietnam. There, he is enchanted by the self-portrait of Linh (Khả Ngân), a painter and dancer, setting the stage for a poignant romance.
Life & Style

Smashing box office records

The war epic 'Red Rain' has taken Việt Nam’s cinemas by storm, smashing records to become the highest-grossing Vietnamese film of all time. Let’s see what is behind the hype!

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom