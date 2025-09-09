Vietnamese Language Day celebrated in Northeast Thailand

BANGKOK — To mark Vietnamese Language Day on September 8, the Consulate General of Việt Nam in Khon Kaen hosted the first-ever celebration of the event in Northeast Thailand, which is home to a large Vietnamese community.

The event, held at Udon Thani Rajabhat University, gathered educators, linguists, cultural experts, leaders of Vietnamese associations, Thai–Vietnamese organisations, overseas Vietnamese, and friends from both countries. It was also connected online with various locations in Việt Nam, the Vietnamese Embassy in Bangkok, and the Consulate General in Fukuoka, Japan.

In his opening speech, Consul General Đinh Hoàng Linh recalled that nearly a century ago, during his revolutionary activities in Thailand, President Hồ Chí Minh opened the first Vietnamese class for the expatriate community in Udon Thani, laying the foundation for Vietnamese language learning in the region. He stressed that preserving the mother tongue and culture has become a valued tradition passed down through generations of Vietnamese in Thailand.

Dr. Viboon Pensuk, Vice Rector of Udon Thani Rajabhat University, said the Vietnam Studies Centre’s growing role is an important bridge in educational, cultural, and academic ties between Thailand and Việt Nam. The centre has organised Vietnamese language training, exchange programmes, internships, and cultural activities with universities in Vietnam. For 2026, it aims to develop a data hub, publish bilingual learning materials, and become a model Vietnam studies institution not only in Thailand but also across ASEAN.

Hoàng Thị Lai, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnamese Association in Nong Khai province, said after receiving training in Việt Nam, she has worked with the local Vietnamese association to run Vietnamese language classes at weekend for children of overseas Vietnamese families.

On the occasion, the Consulate General also held a conference reviewing Vietnamese language teaching in 2025 and mapping out directions for 2026, while launching the first advanced training programme for overseas Vietnamese teachers and volunteers in Northeast Thailand. The initiative is expected to strengthen teaching capacity, promote the study and use of Vietnamese, and further improve language education quality in Thailand. — VNA/VNS