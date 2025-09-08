GBA Oktoberfest cheers 50 years celebrating German-Vietnamese ties

HÀ NỘI – GBA Oktoberfest Vietnam, the country’s largest annual celebration of German culture, is set to return this month with a special edition marking two major anniversaries – 50 years of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Germany and 30 years of the German Business Association (GBA) in Việt Nam. The festival promises not only traditional Bavarian fun but also highlights the enduring partnership and growing economic ties between the two nations.

First held in 1992, GBA Oktoberfest has grown into one of the longest-running Oktoberfest events outside Germany. Known for its lively atmosphere and authentic Bavarian flair, the festival has become a cultural fixture in Việt Nam, drawing tens of thousands of visitors each year.

The 2025 edition will span three cities: Hà Nội from September 25–27, Đà Nẵng on October 3 and HCM City from October 9–11. It is co-hosted by the GBA, the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Việt Nam (AHK Vietnam) and JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi, with support from the German Embassy in Hà Nội and the German Consulate General in HCM City.

Following the success of last year’s event, which welcomed over 10,500 guests and poured more than 20,000 litres of beer, this year’s festival is expected to reaffirm its status as Southeast Asia’s largest beer celebration. Attendees can enjoy imported German brews crafted in the traditional Bavarian style alongside classic dishes prepared by experienced chefs. Live performances by the German-Austrian band O’zapft will add to the festive atmosphere.

GBA Vice Chairman Torben Minko described the event as more than just a cultural gathering.

“GBA Oktoberfest has always stood as a symbol of strong bilateral relations – a place where business, communities and friendships come together,” he said. “As we celebrate the GBA’s 30th anniversary and expand our activities in the Northern and Central regions, the Hà Nội edition is especially meaningful.”

Bjorn Koslowski, Deputy Chief Representative of AHK Vietnam, echoed the sentiment, noting that the festival reflects the spirit of cooperation between the two nations.

“GBA Oktoberfest is where business and culture meet. It offers an authentic German experience to both Vietnamese and international guests,” he said.

Koslowski also emphasised AHK Vietnam’s ongoing commitment to fostering economic ties, investment, vocational training, digital transformation and sustainable development between Việt Nam and Germany. With its blend of tradition, community and cross-cultural exchange, GBA Oktoberfest Vietnam continues to be a vibrant platform for celebrating shared values and deepening connections.

For ticket information, please contact hotline 0936252576 or email oktoberfesthanoi@marriott.com. VNS