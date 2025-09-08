Sailing with gratitude on Hạ Long’s waters

QUẢNG NINH — Hạ Long Bay is setting sail on a mission of gratitude, as the Asia Luxury Cruise Corporation has gifted 1,000 complimentary tickets to war veterans, wounded and sick soldiers, people who contributed to the nation’s revolutionary cause and relatives of martyrs.

The special programme, titled 'Tribute to Those Who Guarded the Nation,' runs until October 31, honouring their sacrifices while offering them the chance to relax and enjoy the breathtaking beauty of the UNESCO World Heritage site.

The package includes round-trip transportation from Hà Nội, sightseeing tours aboard luxury day cruises or the Ambassador Cruises II dinner ship (with a capacity of 600 seats), as well as onboard meals, accommodation and photography services to capture moments with comrades and loved ones.

Recognised by UNESCO as a World Natural Heritage site, Hạ Long Bay offers a serene setting for the honoured guests to breathe in the sea air and take in the beauty of the nation they helped secure through their sacrifices.

Those eligible can register and receive further details through the programme hotline: 0973.811.263.

Quảng Ninh Province, home to Hạ Long Bay, welcomed 16.2 million visitors in the first eight months of 2025, a 10 per cent rise from the same period in 2024. Among them were nearly 2.94 million international tourists, up 23 per cent year-on-year. Tourism revenue reached VNĐ41.38 trillion (over US$1.6 billion), a year-on-year increase of more than 20 per cent.

During the recent four-day National Day holiday alone (August 30 – September 2), the province received nearly 340,000 visitors.

Looking ahead, Quảng Ninh expects about 70 international cruise ship arrivals in 2025, bringing nearly 90,000 overseas tourists — a 30 per cent increase compared to last year.

The province is also focusing on diversifying its offerings, especially autumn–winter experiences, to create distinctive world-class tourism products centred on its rich heritage sites such as Hạ Long Bay, Bái Tử Long Bay and Yên Tử. — VNS