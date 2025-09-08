Côn Đảo National Park receives five rare Nicobar pigeons

HCM CITY — The Côn Đảo National Park in HCM City has received five Nicobar pigeons (Caloenas nicobarica), a rare and endangered bird species, from the Côn Đảo Special Zone Economic Division after they were found injured and disoriented by local residents.

Phan Thị Tim, deputy head of the division, said the birds, including one male and four females, each weighing 190-250 grams, were rescued by residents who voluntarily handed them over. Normally, they would be released immediately, but their injuries required specialised care.

Park staff carried out health checks and confirmed all were injured.

According to Nguyễn Thái Hậu, deputy head of Conservation and International Cooperation at the park, the pigeons will be rehabilitated and later reintroduced to the wild in coordination with the division.

Their release will help boost the population and preserve biodiversity. While in care, the park also plans to introduce the species to visitors, raising awareness of its conservation value.

Authorities praised the community’s role in handing over the birds, noting that public participation is essential for protecting endangered wildlife. Hậu said the transfer not only benefits conservation but also reflects growing environmental awareness in Côn Đảo.

The Nicobar pigeon, native to Southeast Asia, is under threat from habitat loss and illegal hunting. Côn Đảo is regarded as one of its most suitable habitats in Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS