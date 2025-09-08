Anticipated Vietnamese movies released in cinemas this month

HCM CITY – Vietnamese films and international co-productions, featuring diverse genres and storylines, are scheduled for nationwide release this month.

The most anticipated blockbuster is Tử Chiến Trên Không (Death Battle in the Air), the first Vietnamese film to explore the theme of hijacking, a co-production of the People’s Public Security Cinema and private studio Galaxy Group.

The real-life-inspired thriller, directed by Vietnamese-American Lê Nhật Quang, depicts a hijacking in 1978 by an armed terrorist group led by Long. It highlights the immense courage of cabin crew and air marshals who risk their life to ensure the safety of passengers and the flight.

Quang, also known as Hàm Trần, told local media that it was a special story in Việt Nam’s history that deserved to be adapted into a movie to be widely introduced to the public.

He added that to ensure that nothing went wrong, the film crew built a model of a real aircraft where actors had trained for months to do their best acting and express the best feelings in the film.

Quang, 51, entered the film industry as a director, film producer, screenwriter and film editor. He has attracted the public’s attention with many works, such as the fantasy movie for children Maika: Cô Bé Đến Từ Hành Tinh Khác (Maika: The Girl from Another Galaxy), and horror series Tiệm Ăn Của Quỷ (Devil’s Diner).

The director invited experienced actor Thái Hòa, actress Kaity Nguyễn, and Thanh Sơn to play leading roles in the film.

Quang said, “I’m a huge fan of Hòa. I appreciate the opportunity to work with him.”

He added that Hòa spent much time researching his role and practising his acting before filming, and gave his opinions to make the role deeper and better.

“I love the way he works,” the director insisted.

Hòa has 30 years of experience in theatre and movie. He has performed the leading role in many drama plays, TV series and movies, such as the war film Địa Đạo – Mặt Trời Trong Bóng Tối (Tunnel: Sun In The Dark), Tiệc Trăng Máu (Blood Moon Party), and Mẹ Rơm (Fatherhood).

The movie Tử Chiến Trên Không will be released on September 19.

International co-production

Cô Dâu Ma (The Bride), a horror jointly produced by Thongkham Films of Thailand and Silver Moonlight Entertainment of Việt Nam, has brought thrills to audiences since it hit cinemas nationwide on September 5.

Directed by Lee Thongkham, the movie is inspired by a real event that once happened in a mysterious Thai household, weaving spiritual elements from both countries.

The film tells the story of Yến, a young woman who travels to Thailand for her wedding. But what starts as a happy beginning turns dark, as she becomes part of strange rituals and uncovers terrifying secrets hidden in her husband’s family.

Vietnamese model and actress Rima Thanh Vy, who has been known through horror films such as Mười: Lời Nguyền Trở Lại (Mười: The Curse Returns) and Tấm Cám, will play Yến.

Vy said she faced difficulties in filming abroad due to differences in languages, culture and working style. However, thanks to support from the staff from Việt Nam and Thailand, she had interesting experiences.

The movie will also feature Thai actor JJ Krissanapoom, who became known from the 2013 film Green Fictions.

The work also features Thai and Vietnamese actors such as Công Dương, Jun Vũ, and Narupornkamol Chaisang.

The film was mainly shot in Chiang Mai with ancient temples and dingy forests. It was also filmed in HCM City, introducing the main character’s life before travelling to Thailand.

The Bride is available in Australia and New Zealand, and is expected to be released in North America and Latin America. — VNS