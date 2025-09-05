Guinness world record given to Vietnamese lacquer painting

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam have owned one more Guinness world record of a largest size painting recorgnised on September 4 in Hà Nội.

The lacquer painting entitled President Hồ reading the Declaration of Independence by young artist Chu Nhật Quang.

The double-sided work spans 2.4m high and 7.2m long, weighing 3 tons, and is currently on display in an exhibition Spring of Independence at the Hồ Chí Minh Museum.

The front side depicts President Hồ Chí Minh reading the Declaration of Independence, a historic moment at the Hà Nội's Ba Đình Square on September 2, 1945. The other side is called National Spring, expressing the national joy and happiness of the people on the Independence Day.

The Guinness organisation announced the certification of the world’s largest seamless lacquer artwork to artist Quang on September 4, after several rounds of independent appraisal.

Quang commenced his work in 2019 together with his family, most notably his brother-in-law, painter Nguyễn Thanh Tùng. They undertook extensive research into materials, blending traditional lacquer techniques with modern elements as well as composition, architectural design, historical context, armed forces uniforms among others.

The team also consulted historical scholars to ensure the best accuracy for the painting. The work was completed in time to mark the 80th anniversary of the National Day (September 2, 1945-2025).

Quang said the work required meticulousness and carefulness in every detail, making the artist take a long time to complete.

He was emotional and proud when receiving the certificate as an artistic work with typical Vietnamese materials, especially depicting the image of President Hồ Chí Minh and the spirit of the Vietnamese people, was recognised and would be later spread widely to the global public.

Attending the event, Chairman of the Việt Nam Fine Arts Association Lương Xuân Đoàn, believed that setting a Guinness record was not only a personal achievement for Quang but also contributes to promoting Vietnamese lacquer, a timeless and unique medium.

He praised the artwork for expressing the personality and philosophy of Hồ Chí Minh through the creative lens of a younger generation.

“The essence and spirit of President Hồ are still present but expressed through the artistic language of the 9X generation - fresh, bold, and different. This is a positive sign for generational transition in Vietnamese fine arts,” he said.

For Quang, the painting was originally inspired by his love for the nation and gratitude to past generations who sacrificed for independence and freedom.

“Receiving a Guinness World Record for this work fills me with both joy and pride. It also gives me even more motivation to keep creating," he said.

Quang, 30, studied fine arts from the Santa Ana College, US, and Applied Design from the RMIT University, Australia.

He was born and grew up in an art-involving family with his father and grandfather were famous painters who fostered a love of painting and a sense of preserving national cultural values.

Last year, he organised an exhibition Dấu Thiêng (Sacred Imprints) at the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, including 52 large-scale lacquer paintings on the theme of heritage and country, commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Liberation of the capital.

His current exhibition Spring of Independence displays 17 large-sized works portraying key milestones in the nation’s history, national glorious victories, and images of President Hồ Chí Minh until September 10. VNS