Tourists spend $166 mil in HCM City during National Day holidays

HCM CITY — During the four-day National Day holidays, HCM City received nearly 1.45 million visitors and earned estimated tourism revenues of VNĐ4.14 trillion (US$166 million).

According to its Department of Tourism, 45,600 were foreign tourists.

Around 300,000 of the visitors stayed in hotels and motels, which reported an occupancy rate of above 87 per cent.

The department worked with local businesses to offer tours of historical sites and places related to President Hồ Chí Minh’s journey for national liberation, such as the Biệt Động Sài Gòn Museum in Tân Định Ward and the Hồ Chí Minh Museum in Xóm Chiếu Ward.

Both local and foreign visitors also made visits to Landmark 81, one of the tallest buildings in the world and took Saigon River cruises and trips on open-top buses and water buses.

Other popular destinations such as the Independence Palace, museums and Nguyễn Huệ walking-only street also drew considerable crowds.

The former Bình Dương Province hosted the “Ngôi Sao Độc Lập” (Star of Independence) music performance and a national culinary fair.

Several popular entertainment sites like Đại Nam tourist park in Phú An Ward, Thuỷ Châu eco-park in Dĩ An Ward and Dầu Tiếng Lake were also packed with people.

Places in the former Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province such as Vũng Tàu City and Hồ Tràm in Xuyên Mộc Ward were crowded as resorts and water sport venues offered discounts of 15-40 per cent.

Shopping spots like Co.opmart, AEON Mall and MM Mega Market reported getting 1.5-2 times the usual number of visitors, while food courts and cinemas were routinely full.

Some supermarkets said sales increased by 30-60 per cent. — VNS