Việt Nam Music Day: Hà Nội concert to bring a symphony of nationhood

HÀ NỘI - The Việt Nam Musicians’ Association (VMA) will transform the Hà Nội Opera House into a vibrant stage for a concert celebrating Việt Nam Music Day, alongside the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day, on September 3 evening.

The origin of Việt Nam Music Day lies in a singular moment on September 3, 1960 when President Hồ Chí Minh, with a conductor’s baton in hand, led an orchestra, choir, and a gathering of Hà Nội citizens in a stirring rendition of Kết Đòan (Solidarity) at Bách Thảo Park. The performance, marking the 15th anniversary of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam and the third National Party Congress, was snapped by Vietnam News Agency photojournalist Lâm Hồng Long. That iconic photo later earned the prestigious Hồ Chí Minh Prize for Literature and Arts.

It was not until September 26, 2014 when the Prime Minister issued a decree formalising September 3 as Việt Nam Music Day, a designation intended to spur composers and performers to keep revolutionary and traditional musical heritage alive, produce new works, kindle the enthusiasm of younger generations, and foster a sense of national unity and pride.

Yet, the VMA had already begun celebrating the date in 2010, with annual concerts in Hà Nội, Hồ Chí Minh City, and other localities.

Assoc. Prof. Đỗ Hồng Quân, Chairman of the Việt Nam Union of Literature and Arts Associations, noted that modern Vietnamese music spans over 90 years, beginning with the first marching song Cùng Nhau Đi Hồng Binh (Together We March) by Đinh Nhu in 1930. From that spark, thousands of tracks, ranging from songs and chorales to operas and instrumental works, emerged in the crucible of wars against French colonialists and US imperialists, and flourishing further after the 1975 national reunification and through the Đổi Mới (renewal) era.

Since 1975, Vietnamese music has honoured its roots while embracing global influences. Folk and classical traditions have intertwined with pop and rock, creating a vibrant soundscape that mirrors the country’s cultural evolution.

This year’s National Day celebrations have seen a surge of new songs, music videos, and grand-scale concerts, blending iconic revolutionary pieces with contemporary works. These works, steeped in themes of patriotism and national pride, assert Việt Nam’s cultural identity on a global stage.

Across Hồ Chí Minh City, Đà Nẵng, Huế, Quảng Trị, Nghệ An, Phú Thọ, and Hà Nội, massive concerts drew hundreds of thousands of fans and struck a particular chord with younger audiences. — VNA/VNS