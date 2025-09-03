Tears and cheers as troops bid Hà Nội farewell

HÀ NỘI — After a weekend of waving flags and dancing feet, the capital is slowly returning to normal as troops begin departing from temporary stations in Hà Nội’s suburbs, marking the close of the grand 80th anniversary celebrations.

The official parade, held on a crisp September morning, may have ended in formation, but the festivities spilled far beyond protocol. Jubilant scenes of spontaneous street singing and group dancing broke out, as locals joined soldiers in an outpouring of patriotic pride.

By today, the city’s rhythm is shifting back to the everyday: road blockades are lifted, traffic restrictions eased, workers have returned to their jobs and students prepare to start the new academic year on September 5. Yet the emotional crescendo of the celebrations — a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle for many — is likely to echo for years.

According to parade organisers, over 40,000 personnel officially took part in the parade. However, the true number of attendees is harder to pin down. Crowds camped out overnight — some for two nights — in anticipation of the final parade on National Day, September 2.

The scale and spirit of the commemorations have etched an enduring mark on the capital, one that won’t be easily forgotten.

More than 500 people were hospitalised prior to the final parade day and on National Day, more than 1,300 people required medical assistance on the spot due to low blood sugar levels, allergic reactions and vestibular disorders, according to the Ministry of Health.

More than half of the people were treated at local hospitals; half of the remainder were cared for by the military, and the rest were attended to by police paramedics.

Spending a long time in one airtight camping site, personal health issues or dehydration were among the reasons listed for those who needed help.

Love one’s country, you may say, but do know yourself, so as not to put yourself in harm’s way while still expressing your love and support for your troops.

Departing soldiers have been pictured and captured on camera wiping their tears as their buses leave the city.

Mission accomplished, they all head to new assignments, but the warmth, enthusiasm and love of Hanoians and everyone from elsewhere in the country have surely weighed their baggage a little heavier.

May peace always reign in our country and protect our troops, who, in their turn, protect the country and its people.

Thank you, Hà Nội loves you. VNS