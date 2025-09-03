Striking the right chord for Việt Nam's glory

HÀ NỘI — Music is striking a high note as Việt Nam marks a milestone, with a new anthem echoing pride, unity and resilience. A special musical project, Việt Nam Ơi, Cùng Bước Tới Vinh Quang (Việt Nam, Let’s Step Towards Glory), has been launched to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.

Written by songwriter Lê Tự Minh, Việt Nam, Let’s Step Towards Glory is a modern anthem reflecting the aspiration to build a strong and prosperous Việt Nam in a new era.

The lyrics celebrate resilience and honour the achievements of past generations, while also expressing trust and responsibility for today’s youth. According to the songwriter, its overarching message is encapsulated in four core values: Pride – Unity – Rising Up – For the Fatherland.

The song has been selected for performance during the parade and march celebrating the 80th anniversary of National Day on September 2 — one of the nation’s most significant events. Its inclusion underscores the song’s special value, resonating at a historic moment in the heroic atmosphere of the entire country.

Also during the grand celebration, the special version music video featuring divo Tùng Dương and Đào Tố Loan, one of Việt Nam’s leading soprano soloists, was officially released.

This is the next step in Dương's series of projects dedicated to the homeland and nation, which he undertakes during significant national anniversaries. It is one of his most meaningful projects, combining popular music with classical vocal techniques.

The blend of a powerful, dynamic voice with a refined, classical tone has created an emotional version of the song, both heroic and elegant, befitting the monumental occasion for the nation.

"I am incredibly proud to raise my voice on this historic day, September 2. Especially, being able to sing the song Việt Nam, Let’s Step Towards Glory at the parade is a great honour in my singing career," Dương said. "This is not just a musical work; it is also a trust and a hope for our beloved homeland."

"As an opera and classical chamber singer, I have always cherished the desire to bring classical music closer to the public, so that there are no boundaries between classical and other genres, but rather, everything blends into the same artistic flow,” added Loan.

“When I sang alongside artist Tùng Dương in the iconic song Việt Nam, Let’s Step Towards Glory by Lê Tự Minh, on the occasion of the sacred National Day, I truly felt a surge of pride and emotion. This will forever be a special mark, a beautiful and meaningful memory in my artistic journey."

According to its writer, the song conveys a message: the greater the challenges faced, the more united and patriotic the Vietnamese people become. Today’s youth should contribute to building a beautiful, prosperous and glorious Việt Nam.

Its music video has been meticulously crafted, showcasing images of Việt Nam on its journey of renewal and development. It also depicts the beauty of the resilient, compassionate Vietnamese people, united in their dedication to the homeland.

"I am incredibly proud to create a music video for such a historically and spiritually significant song. The team has worked hard to include the most beautiful images of the country, from the natural landscapes to the simple moments of the Vietnamese people, as well as the heroic scenes from the grand celebration,” said visual director Nguyễn Anh Dũng.

“We hope the music video will not only be an artistic gift but also evoke and remind everyone of their love for the homeland, especially inspiring the youth." — VNS