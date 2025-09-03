Áo dài parades mark Việt Nam’s 80th National Day in Netherlands, UK

HÀ NỘI – A Vietnamese traditional dress walk was held in the Netherlands on August 31 to mark the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s National Day.

The Vietnamese People Association and the Vietnamese Women’s Union in the Netherlands organised the event in response to the call from the Vietnamese Women Federation in Europe.

Nearly 100 participants in áo dài featuring the national flag paraded through several Dutch streets, stopping at symbolic landmarks. The striking image of the red-and-yellow flag created a patriotic atmosphere, connecting overseas Vietnamese with the spirit of the National Day.

Though far from home, the overseas Vietnamese community, including women in the Netherlands, expressed their enduring patriotism, unity, and gratitude for past generations. The event also underscored the values of independence, freedom, and peace.

Vũ Ngọc Mai, Vice President of the Vietnamese Women Federation in Europe and President of Vietnamese Women’s Union in the Netherlands, said the programme was both a cultural showcase and an expression of love for the homeland. She noted that the parade symbolised unity and pride, blending Vietnamese traditions with Dutch scenery.

The event went beyond a cultural walk to send a strong message of solidarity and the vitality of the Vietnamese culture abroad.

On the same day, hundreds of Vietnamese in the UK joined a parade in the traditional attire through central London to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the homeland’s National Day.

The event was organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK, the Vietnamese Women and Children Association, and the Vietnamese Students’ Association in the country.

Participants offered flowers at the Hồ Chí Minh Memorial Plaque at New Zealand House, where he used to work while staying in the UK for revolutionary activities. Later, they marched past landmarks including the UK Parliament, Big Ben, Westminster Bridge, and London Eye.

The programme also featured musical performances by Vietnamese children in the UK, reflecting efforts to preserve traditions among younger generations.

Deputy Ambassador Nguyễn Tuấn Việt said the event fostered solidarity within the overseas Vietnamese community while promoting Việt Nam’s image in Europe.

Hà Hoàng, a representative of the organising board, noted that it also marked the 15th anniversary of the Việt Nam – UK Strategic Partnership.

The parade sent a message of unity and patriotism, strengthened people-to-people ties, and also helped boost cultural exchanges between Việt Nam and international friends. — VNA/VNS